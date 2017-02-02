Rafa Benitez's long-term future in doubt at Newcastle following loss of control over transfer policy

Rafa Benitez’s long-term future as Newcastle manager is now in serious doubt as a consequence of the former Champions League winner being hugely undermined during a damaging January transfer window.

Benitez has seen his control over player recruitment hugely dented by a dramatic change in transfer policy and has been left angered by the failure to strengthen his squad as they push for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Valencia manager was promised £30m by the Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to spend in the summer of 2016, after he signed a three-year deal and was put in charge of football matters.

He then brought in another £30m profit after sales and purchases as he rebuilt a squad that had suffered relegation twice in seven years. However, he was stunned to learn that he would not be allowed any funds to strengthen in the transfer window that closed on Tuesday, with Graham Carr, the former Northampton manager and club chief scout, given far more prominence in player recruitment than he has under Benitez.

The Newcastle manager had held a series of meetings about potential signings two months ago and he believed the club would move to land first choice target Andros Townsend.

That deal fell through as the window closed on Tuesday, despite Benitez being privately encouraged that the signing could still take place. Newcastle officials refused to match the loan fee Palace had asked for which would have preceded a permanent transfer in the summer.

Benitez wanted the permanent deal done now and has been left furious by the failure to sign players he had lined up to move to St James’ Park. The failed move for Townsend has further undermined his position and he has been taken aback and bewildered by a dramatic change in transfer policy at the club.

Benitez signed a three-year deal to become permanent manager in the summer, despite relegation, and insisted that he would have the final say in deals, ending the club’s controversial transfer committee, headed by Carr.

Under that instruction, the head coach of Newcastle would have a minimal input in recruitment, which was the position of his predecessors Steve McClaren, Alan Pardew and Chris Hughton. The policy insisted players under 25 with a resale value should be signed and twice Newcastle were relegated as a result.

Benitez took complete control in the summer and during a cull of a dressing room that was said to have been rotten, brought in £86m, including the sales of Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. Benitez was allowed autonomy for the first time under Mike Ashley since Sam Allardyce had been manager, and spent £57m, with £10m going on Dwight Gayle and £12m on Matt Ritchie.

On his unveiling at the signing of his new deal in May, Benitez revealed, “Football business, I will be in charge of.” He had believed he would have the remaining £29m that had been brought into the club as profit to spend and wanted to do two permanent deals to sign Townsend - who was ready to return to Tyneside - and the Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

Ashley, however, has insisted the club return to the policy of signing young players on the recommendation of Carr, who significantly sat with the owner for the FA Cup tie between Birmingham and Newcastle. Newcastle did not have the funds to go anywhere near Everton’s £16m price tag for McCarthy and failed with their move for Townsend.

The explosive change of policy shares a dangerous parallel for Newcastle fans with the closing stages of Kevin Keegan’s second stage in charge. Then, control of transfers was taken from Keegan and as the summer window of 2008 closed the club signed Xisco and Ignacio Gonzalez in a move that would later be revealed was done as a favour to agents when Tony Jimenez and Denis Wise were in control of transfers. Gonzalez made two appearances as a substitute for Newcastle in his time at St James’ Park and Xisco made four starts for the club. Keegan won his case at an independent arbitration panel and was awarded £2m.

Newcastle face Derby, managed by Steve McClaren, on Saturday. Benitez, who sat stony faced when he spoke to the press after Wednesday night’s two-two draw with Queens Park Rangers, was asked if he had been left disappointed and surprised by the failure to sign Townsend or any other players in January.

“Obviously,” he replied. “I said before, I’m disappointed.” He was asked if he knew why the move for Townsend had failed and he replied: “I don’t know what happened.”

Benitez is expected to see the rest of the current campaign though but has been angered to such a degree by the change at the club that there is a major doubt whether he will be in charge at St James’ Park next season.