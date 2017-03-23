Charlton Athletic have paid tribute to policeman Keith Palmer after he was fatally stabbed during Wednesday’s Westminster terror attack, with a scarf being laid on the seat that he frequently filled at the club’s Valley stadium.

PC Palmer was one of four people who died during the terror attack outside the House of Commons, with a further 40 people injured. He was stabbed by the lone assailant, who had driven through pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into the gates of Westminster Village, with armed police then shooting him. The attacker, who has not been named, was one of the four killed, with two other dying after being hit by the car he was travelling in.

League One club Charlton confirmed on Thursday that PC Palmer was a season-ticket holder at The Valley, and had been a loyal supporter for a number of years.

As a tribute to him, the club posted a video on Twitter of a red and white scarf, the club’s colours, laid over his seat, and issued a statement to express their “great sadness” at hearing of his death.

“Keith was a familiar face at The Valley to many supporters and sat in his same East Stand seat for many years.,” the statement read.

“As an immediate tribute, a red and white scarf has been placed on his seat which will remain until the next home game on Tuesday, April 4th, while the club will discuss ways in which it can commemorate his life at the game itself.

As an immediate tribute to hero Keith, a red and white scarf has been placed on the seat which he occupied for many years... #cafc pic.twitter.com/iKZkQufC6i — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 23, 2017

“Keith was a true hero who will be greatly missed by all the Charlton family and everyone at the club would like to offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“The club also wish to extend condolences to the families of all those victims who were involved in yesterday’s incident.”

Money is being raised for PC Palmer’s family by the Metropolitan Police Federation, which is aiming to raise £100,000 for the late policeman. At time of writing, the Just Giving page has raised over £33,000 in less than 24 hours.