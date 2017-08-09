The Football association will bid to host the 2021 European Women’s Championship following the success of the Lionesses over the last two major tournaments in order to help continue the expansion of the women’s game across the country.

FA chief executive, Martin Glenn, said: “The Lionesses’ performances at the Euros this summer gave the country great pride. It also showed the significant impact that hosting a major European tournament can have on growing and developing women’s football. The KNVB [Dutch Football Association] and Uefa really raised the bar, hosting a fantastic tournament, and we hope and believe we could meet those standards.

“Uefa share our ambitions to grow the women’s game and we believe that together we can host a tournament that would celebrate women’s football as well as inspiring the next generation and creating lasting opportunities For All.”

England’s semi-final defeat by tournament hosts the Netherlands generated a peak audience of 4m viewers in the United Kingdom alone, with the Championship Uefa’s biggest ever female tournament in terms of audience.

More follows…