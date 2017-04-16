Panama international Amilcar Henriquez shot and killed outside his home

Panama international Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed outside his home in the country's Colon province it has been confirmed.

Authorities say the 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home when a gunman shot him several times. Another two people were wounded in the incident and are now in hospital.

Henriquez was taken to a nearby public hospital where he later died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of the Panama squad currently attempting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and most recently played for his country in March, coming for the last 10 minutes of the 1-1 draw with the United States.

Additional reporting from AP