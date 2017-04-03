Argentina are expected to fire head coach Edgardo Bauza imminently, with their World Cup qualifying campaign in the balance.

The former San Lorenzo and Sao Paulo boss has won just three of his eight games in charge, losing the same amount as Argentina lurched out of the automatic qualification places for Russia 2018.

Bauza's problems were compounded by the four-game suspension Fifa handed to Lionel Messi, who will now only be able to play in their final - likely decisive - qualifier away to Ecuador.

Diego Simeone and Jorge Sampaoli will undoubtedly be top of the list when it comes to targeting replacements but only the latter is even half-way realistic.

There is some thought that Sampaoli could be tempted away after a stellar season with Sevilla, given that sporting director Monchi is also leaving the club. One year and a World Cup following a successful campaign in Seville could be enough to secure him a top European job going forward.

But with the Argentina FA still a complete mess, it would require a giant leap of faith on his part and any deal would still represent a huge surprise.

Whoever comes in will need to snap Argentina out of their current funk, with just two wins in their last seven games, and try to revive their chances of World Cup qualification.