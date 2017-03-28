Hell hath no fury like a disgruntled Arsenal fan – and don’t we all know it. On the back of the club’s worst run of results in years, the calls for Arsene Wenger’s resignation have intensified with each passing day.

That’s why it shouldn’t come as much a surprise that this anger has circumnavigated the globe and manifested itself in the unlikeliest of places – New Zealand.

Almost 12,000 miles away from north London, a ‘Wenger out’ banner has been spotted at the World Cup qualifier between New Zealand and Fiji in Wellington.

#Internationalbreak day 6 kicks off aith NZ v Fiji. #Wengerout banner included... and ppl say international football isn't relevant... pic.twitter.com/WzOz24gJgc — Eli (@ElMengem) March 28, 2017

My mate Alex is at a New Zealand Fiji World Cup qualifier. 500 people in a 35,000 seater stadium. Obviously there's a #Wengerout banner. pic.twitter.com/aEptUGfKlb — William Paul (@willpooool) March 28, 2017

At New Zealand v Fiji world cup qualifier pic.twitter.com/UvSC2jdAzr — Cameron McIntosh (@NZPhotomac) March 28, 2017

Despite the clear lack of crowd presence (only 500 fans turned up out of a possible 35,000), this didn’t stop a small number of aggrieved Gunners from voicing their displeasure with the Frenchman.

There truly is no escape for poor Wenger – not that he’ll likely take any notice. Despite mounting calls for him to step down after 21 years of service, numerous reports have suggested that 67-year-old will renew his contract at the club this summer.

Not what the lads in New Zealand will have wanted to hear.