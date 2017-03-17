Four months ago the world wept for Chapecoense, the tiny Brazilian club devastated by a plane crash in Colombia.

71 of the 77 people aboard the flight perished, and there was in an instant and sincere outpouring of grief from every corner of the sporting planet.

But the club's new president, Plinio David de Nes, has revealed that only one other team has actually contributed financially to their rebuilding, which this week saw them re-enter continental competition for the first time as they played in the Copa Libertadores.

Medellin Plane Crash







1/17 Logo of Brazilian football team Chapecoense at the site of the plane crash in a mountainous area outside the Colombian city of Medellin. Plane carrying Brazilian football team Chapecoense crashes in Colombia Rex

2/17 Rescue workers carry the body of a survivor of a plane that crashed in La Union, a mountainous area outside Medellin, Colombia AP

3/17 Rescue workers carry the body of a man from a plane that crashed outside Medellin, Colombia. The plane was carrying the Brazilian first division soccer club Chapecoense team that was on it's way for a Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombia's Atletico Nacional AP

4/17 Medical staff waiting for survivors of the crashed plane carrying the Brazilian football team Chapecoense, at San Juan de Dios La Ceja Hospital, in La Ceja municipality, near Medellin Rex

5/17 Medical staff from the San Juan de Dios hospital transfer 27-year-old Brazilian soccer player Alan Ruschel as he arrives to La Ceja in Colombia Rex

6/17 81 people, including the players of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense, crashed in a mountainous area outside Medellin as it was approaching the Jose Maria Cordoba airport EPA

7/17 Medical staff from the San Juan de Dios hospital transfer Brazilian journalist Rafael Henze as he arrives at La Ceja in Colombia after surviving a plane crash EPA

8/17 razil's Chapecoense player Helio Neto is helped by paramedics at the San Juan de Dios clinic in La Ceja. Traveling on the doomed airliner that crashed in Colombia overnight were the players and staff of a Brazilian football club about to complete a fairytale journey from unknowns to would-be South American champions Getty

9/17 Rescue workers search at the wreckage site of a chartered airplane that crashed outside Medellin, Colombia AP

10/17 A charter plane carrying the Chapocoense Real football team crashed in the mountains in Colombia late Monday, killing as many as 75 people, officials said Getty

11/17 Rescuers gesture near the wreckage of the LAMIA airlines charter plane carrying members of the Chapecoense Real football team that crashed in the mountains of Cerro Gordo, municipality of La Union Getty

12/17 Supporters of the Chapcoense FC gathering at the club in Chapeco, Brazil EPA

13/17 Supporters of the Chapcoense FC gathering at the club in Chapeco, Brazil EPA

14/17 People pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real who were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains, at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco Getty

15/17 Fans pay tribute to members of the Chapecoense team in front of the club headquarters, in the city of Chapeco Getty

16/17 People pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real who were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains, at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco Getty

17/17 People pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real who were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains, at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina Getty

"Only Barcelona have been with us," he said, "from the very first moments.

"They made money available to us and then in August they invited us to play the Gamper Trophy with the money divided between us."

Barcelona have taken their fair share of criticism in recent years and months for abandoning so many of the principles that made them més que un club.

But where genuine human tragedy was concerned, they were the only club to come up with substantial aid for a team that needed it.