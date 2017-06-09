Gabriel Jesus had a match to forget for Brazil against Argentina, missing an open goal before being elbowed in the face by his Manchester City team-mate Nicolás Otamendi.

With Brazil trailing 1-0, Jesus had a superb chance to score in the second-half when he rounded Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero. However his shot hit the post, with Argentina holding on for the win.

The striker’s evening went from bad to worse when he was caught in the face by a flailing elbow from Otamendi. He was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second half as a precaution and now looks like a doubt for the country’s friendly against Australia on Tuesday.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado scored the only goal of the match (Reuters)

Argentina’s 1-0 win means that new coach Jorge Sampaoli enjoyed a winning debut on Friday, in front of 95,569 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Defender Gabriel Mercado's goal on the stroke of halftime helped end Brazil coach Tite's undefeated record since taking the job 12 months ago.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina ( Getty )

Top-ranked Brazil, playing without captain Neymar, had won nine matches in a row, while No. 2 Argentina had lost three of its last five matches in a stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign.

Sampaoli opted for a 3-3-3-1 system, deploying Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain as the striker with Lionel Messi, who played all 90 minutes, in his regular Barcelona role on the right side of the attack.

A general view of Melbourne Cricket Ground (Reuters)

The high-pressing style that had brought Sampaoli so much success with Chile's national team was evident from the outset, as Angel Di Maria flourished with extra space on the left side.

Argentina will now turn their attention towards their crunch World Cup qualification match against Uruguay at the end of August.

With four matches remaining Argentina sit fifth in the South American qualification table, meaning as it stands they would have to play an inter-confederation play-off match, most likely against New Zealand.