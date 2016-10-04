The England defender Danny Rose has admitted former captain Alan Shearer was right to suggest that English football has become a "laughing stock" in the wake of Sam Allardyce’s sudden departure from as manager.

The Tottenham full-back is preparing to play under his third international manager in six months when Gareth Southgate takes charge for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley. But with England now under the control of an interim-manager just three months after the Euro 2016 humiliation at the hands of Iceland, Shearer has claimed that the nation’s football team is now at an all-time low.

Rose accepts it is difficult to disagree with Shearer’s comments. “I saw Alan Shearer say English football has become a laughing stock,” Rose said. “It’s hard to say, but I agree a bit with a manager losing his job after one game. It’s not good in any sense and whatever stance the FA take after the four games, I hope the next England manager will be one for the long term and help us to improve a bit better in tournaments.”

Rose has revealed that he contacted Allardyce following his departure last week and insisted that he was sad to see the 61-year-old lose his job. “I first heard about it when I was going to bed [on the Monday night],” Rose said. “I saw it and obviously I was in shock. I’ve managed to speak to him since he left. I don’t know the full ins and outs of what has happened but I still wish him the very best for the future - and I told him that when I spoke to him.

“I texted him, sent a message, thanked him for including me in his first England squad and allowing me to earn another cap for England and told him that I was sorry he’d lost his job and wished him the best for the future.

“He texted me back and said it was a good battle between me and Raheem [Sterling] on Sunday after the Manchester City game and said good luck for the future. He was brilliant when he was there. It was only a week to 10 days but he was such a good laugh, really approachable and he allowed us to play as well. Obviously it’s not a happy time when you lose your job, but I wish him all the best for the future.”

With Allardyce gone, Rose admits it is now crucial that England produce a winning performance against Malta this weekend. “Everyone, the players, the manager and all the staff, we’ve got to take it on ourselves to try to lift the opinion of English football over the next few games,” Rose said. “That starts with a positive performance on Saturday against Malta and then another positive performance against Slovenia.”