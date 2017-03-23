England manager Gareth Southgate has called on London to “stand firm” and not allow terrorism to scare people into stopping what they do “day-to-day” after the attack on Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

The Three Lions will be back in the capital on Sunday evening for their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley and the Football Association has already confirmed there will be a tribute prior to kick off in remembrance of those who were killed in the attack.

England played Germany hours after the attack in Dortmund on Wednesday night – a game they lost 1-0 – without observing a minute’s silence or wearing black armbands as events were still unfolding at home.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

However, FA chairman Greg Clarke confirmed they would “be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved” before Sunday’s World Cup qualifier.

And while the FA are understood to be reviewing their own security procedures after Wednesday’s attack, Southgate called on the country to stand together in the face of terrorism.

“Events in London, you probably feel more when you are away, because of your connection back to home,” Southgate said as details of the attack were trickling through in the wake of the Germany defeat.

“We are proud of wearing the badge and representing the country at a time like that. As a nation, we talk about our identity, but part of our identity is to step forward in moments like that and not be put off by people, not be put off by terrorism.

“We stand firm in moments like that, London has before, and we won’t, as a country, allow people put off what we do day to day, within that our thoughts go to those who have suffered and the families that have suffered.”

Given the circumstances and with England looking to make a show of solidarity and strength on Sunday, Southgate was asked whether a London, rather than Wednesday night’s captain Gary Cahill, should skipper the team.

Chris Smalling, who was born in Greenwich, would be the leading candidate should Southgate go down that route but he insisted that while it is important for the team to pay their respects, they still have to beat Lithuania.

When asked if a Londoner should be a captain he replied: “I’m not sure. It is important we pay our respects and the fact we are playing at Wembley allows us the opportunity to do that.

London-born Chris Smalling could captain the side on Sunday ( Getty )

“But the flip side of that I have to make the correct football decision for a qualifier we want to win. I don’t know about armbands, but I am imagining so.

England fans were widely criticised for their actions in Dortmund as a mindless, drunken few sang anti-German war songs on the streets hours after the attack on Westminster.

FA chairman Clarke condemned their behaviour on Thursday, calling it “inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing” and Southgate said England fans needed to remind themselves that they are representing the country as much as the team is when playing away from home.

“The part on our supporters is we have incredible support in terms of numbers and vocal support wherever we travel around the world, but it is also always important that they remember they are representing the country and we’d want them to do that in the right way,” he said.