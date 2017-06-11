With international management, the issue is often just improvising with the qualities of your squad as much as impressing with the qualities you have as a coach, and it was a puzzle that was all too pronounced for Gareth Southgate this week as he continues to try and find systems that optimise exactly what England have.

The 46-year-old said he had planned to go with Marcus Rashford in a different role in England’s 2-2 draw with Scotland on Saturday, but that it did not fully work out in training. The Manchester United teenager played on the wing at Hampden Park and was eventually hauled off for goalscorer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a match when he generally looked isolated, but Southgate felt the experience was good for his development and stated that Rashford doesn’t yet need to be confined to one position.

The England manager conceded that he has to further think about his central midfield, too, amid injuries and a general paucity of options.

1/22 Craig Gordon – 4 out of 10 Will be disappointed with himself. Should have saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s strike, which itself stemmed from him misjudging a backpass from Tierney.

2/22 Christophe Berra – 6 out of 10 A decent display and cannot be blamed for either of England's goals, though could have organised his backline better.

3/22 Charlie Mulgrew – 5 out of 10 Guilty of ball-watching for England’s late equaliser and losing track of Kane, though could have done with a shout from Robertson.

4/22 Kieran Tierney - 7 out of 10 Impressive from the youngster. One goal-line clearance, one vital block to deny Rashford a clear shot at goal, but let himself down on the Oxlade-Chamberlain goal.

5/22 Ikechi Anya - 6 out of 10 Had an opportunity to get at a nervy Walker but did not take it.

6/22 Andrew Robertson – 6 out of 10 Troubled England’s right flank, though benefitted from Rashford’s hesitancy to track back. Mix-up with Mulgrew cost his side.

7/22 James Morrison – 5 out of 10 Hampered by an early knock, failed to find his rhythm in the game. Substituted at half-time.

8/22 Scott Brown – 6 out of 10 Took only three minutes to pick up a yellow card. If only he had put as strong a foot in on Oxlade-Chamberlain in the build-up to the goal.

9/22 Stuart Armstrong – 6 out of 10 Showed neat touches around England’s box and his movement troubled red shirts at times, but should have held the ball up better before Kane's equaliser.

10/22 Robert Snodgrass – 5 out of 10 Scotland needed a performance from him, but he was quiet and ineffective, much like he was throughout the second half of the season.

11/22 Leigh Griffiths - 9 out of 10 Two incredible late free-kicks and both deserved. Suffered from poor service but did not let that deter him, pressing England’s backline throughout.

12/22 Joe Hart – 4 out of 10 Largely untroubled until the late goals, both of which he should have saved. Questions have to be asked whether he is still England’s best ‘keeper.

13/22 Kyle Walker – 5 out of 10 Poor. Penalty call against him for the trip on Griffiths could have gone either way, but it was just one of several mistakes.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 6 out of 10 Recovered from a nervy start that included one horribly shanked clearance over his own goalmouth.

15/22 Gary Cahill – 7 out of 10 More assured than his defensive partner for the majority of the game, until that reckless challenge to concede first fatal free-kick.

16/22 Ryan Bertrand – 7 out of 10 Bright down the left, especially going forward.

17/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 His selection raised the odd eyebrow but, particularly in the first half, he was England’s most composed player.

18/22 Eric Dier – 5 out of 10 Paled in comparison to Livermore on a real off-day for the Tottenham midfielder. Picked up a needless yellow card, too.

19/22 Marcus Rashford – 5 out of 10 On his first competitive international start, a display that suggested he remains only an impact player for now. Did not take to his role on the right flank.

20/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 Totally failed to get going, looking tired and cumbersome at times. England's best player on his day, but that was not today.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 England’s best attacking outlet and particularly came the fore after half-time, once he began to find more space in Scotland’s half.

22/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 Missing his usual composure in front of goal but found it when it mattered. A simple finish but one he needed to make.

Despite the side’s progress under Southgate, it has been the general problem for so many of his predecessors in just getting a team fit, but the manager feels Rashford’s flexibility is a positive when asked whether he had considered playing him at No 9.

“We had a serious thought about changing shape but didn’t like the way it looked in the training session and decided that to get more attacking players on the pitch, that was the better way to go today,” Southgate said of Rashford. “We are always looking at who’s in form, who’s playing well, how do we get the best out what we have got, always open to trying different things.

“I think at this stage of his development, it is a great game for him to be involved in, to be involved in the build-up to a game like this, the intensity of it. He’s had incredible experiences throughout the season.

“But I don’t think it’s important at this particular time that he is pinned down to one position. He has the ability - and has had right through his youth career - to play wide and play central. He has recognised that, talking to him. It is a good opportunity for him to learn the game and get a broader view of the game.

“The reality is … who knows what his best position will be in the end? We all have a feel that it will be as a nine but he is a player that can beat players from wide areas and, for us, we thought it gave us another goalscoring threat coming into the game. I don’t see it as a problem at this stage.”

Southgate did admit there is some “concern” about central midfield. The manager ended up fielding Eric Dier and Jake Livermore in the middle, in a match where it seemed England were crying out for a controlling passer.

Livermore impressed Southgate wih his performance (Getty)

“We’ve obviously gone into this game without Jack [Wilshere], [Jordan] Henderson, [Danny] Drinkwater, [Fabian] Delph if you are looking at English players playing. There’s no-one else. You are talking about [Michael] Carrick and [Gareth] Barry so that is the concern in terms of numbers of players and that is part of the challenge. In terms of the task that we have got, that bit can’t be underestimated. But we have to hope there are some young players in tune under-21s and under-20s that can add to that. We have got talent coming through, they need opportunities.

“But I have got to say I thought Jake was excellent today. We asked him to fulfil a specific role, we could have gone with a more attacking player in that position, but with the forwards we had and the full-backs we wanted to get forward, we had to have someone to do a disciplined job.”

The Independent understands that Southgate has spoken to players like Chelsea’s Nathaniel Chalobah and Lewis Baker and told them they have a chance of the 2018 World Cup if they can get regular club football next season.