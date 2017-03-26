England manager Gareth Southgate has kept alive the prospect of Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe being a part of the World Cup squad in Russia next summer, declaring after his excellent return to international football that he will select of form and operate a meritocracy.

Defoe’s breakthrough goal against Lithuania - his first for England for exactly four years - capped an excellent all-round display, and Southgate said that even relegation to the Championship for the player's club side would not preclude his selection for Russia. The player will be 35 in October.

“I think we've got to look every time we get together as to who is in form,” said Southgate, whose side went five points clear in Group F ahead of other qualifiers on Sunday night. “I don't know if we can have a distinct pecking order because players who are playing well deserve the opportunity. If we are going to be successful we have to have that competition for places.

1/13 Joe Hart - 5 out of 10 Had absolutely nothing to do in the first-half, and yet still very nearly managed to fluff his lines. Haring off his line to punch a long pass clear, he was beaten to the ball by Nerijus Valskis and was relieved to see John Stones booting his header off the line. Getty Images

2/13 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Given license to press forward at every opportunity, Walker had a mixed first-half before growing into the game later on. He helped set up England's second goal with a good burst forward and almost set up Dele Alli for a third moments later. Getty Images

3/13 John Stones – 7 out of 10 Has been increasingly impressive for Manchester City in recent weeks and continued his good form at Wembley. Like Keane he had very little work to do defensively but he was superb bringing the ball forward and starting England’s attacks. Incredibly, he barely misplaced a pass during the entire match. Getty Images

4/13 Michael Keane - 6 out of 10 Had remarkably little to do in defence after a solid debut away to Germany on Wednesday night. Hit several inch-perfect diagonal passes. Looks like he belongs at this level. AFP/Getty Images

5/13 Ryan Bertrand - 6 out of 10 Stationed so far forward that he often looked as if he was playing as a left-winger in a 4-3-3 system. Saw a lot of the ball in the first-half but occasionally wasteful in possession, and his final ball was often lacking. Unlikely to replace Danny Rose in Southgate’s staring XI when the Tottenham defender returns. Getty Images

6/13 Eric Dier – 7 out of 10 Another assured display from England’s utility man. Showed great tactical awareness to regularly flit between a role in England’s defence and their midfield, and dealt confidently with Lithuania’s aerial threat. Very tidy with the ball at his feet. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10 An industrious performance, albeit not groundbreaking in any way. When Southgate named his starting XI it was assumed Oxlade-Chamberlain would be deployed out wide but instead he sat in central midfield alongside Eric Dier. Saw a well-struck long-shot nicely saved in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

8/13 Adam Lallana – 8 out of 10 Comfortably England’s best player. Ran confidently between the lines to draw out Lithuania’s deep defence and hit a number of impressive in-swinging crosses into the box to test their goalkeeper. Set up England’s second with a sublime flick into the path of Jamie Vardy. Getty Images

9/13 Dele Alli – 6 out of 10 After an impressive display against Germany earlier in the week, Alli struggled to make much of an impression at Wembley. Was on the receiving end of some very rough treatment from Lithuania’s defenders and generally took a backseat as Sterling and Lallana impressed. AFP/Getty Images

10/13 Raheem Sterling – 7 out of 10 Made a very bright start before fading in the second-half, where he was quickly replaced by Marcus Rashford. Created England’s goal by beating his man and hitting a superb low pass across the face of goal for Defoe to finish. Getty Images

11/13 Jermain Defoe – 7 out of 10 Southgate took a gamble when he handed Defoe his first England call-up since 2013. Twenty minutes into this match and his decision was validated. Smashed home from close-range with confidence for his 20th international goal, and looked lively throughout. Getty Images

12/13 Jamie Vardy - 6 out of 10 Replaced Jermain Defoe with half an hour left to play and did very well, linking up nicely with Alli and calmly finishing when played through by Lallana for England's second. Getty

13/13 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Did exactly what you expect from a thirty minute Marcus Rashford cameo. Terrorised his marker, repeatedly cut inside and was desperately unlucky not to score, or assist a goal. Getty

“The reality is we will always lose players to injury. We're never able to pick a full cohort, so it's important we can call upon the likes of Jermain and he can have the impact he does like he did today. If he scores like he is in the Premier League, there's no reason why he wouldn't be. I would have put my house on him scoring at some stage today. He's had a really positive impact on everybody.”

Southgate said “that the ideal world for all our players is they are playing regularly at a high level” – meaning the Premier League. But Defoe hinted when recalled to the England squad that if his club was relegated he would leave Wearside rather than jeopardise his chances of going to Russia. His move from Tottenham to Toronto ruined his hopes of a place in England’s 2014 World Cup squad - something he deeply regretted.

Southgate removed Defoe for Jamie Vardy on the hour mark, part of a double substitution which also saw Marcus Rashford replace Raheem Sterling, who complained of a “tight back” before the game and at half time.

The decision stemmed from the manager’s feeling that the team had not got in behind the Lithuania defence enough. “I felt we had Marcus and Jamie who might threaten behind a bit more. Raheem likes receiving to feet. So that was the decision I took.

“Going forward we need to ensure we are moving the ball a bit quicker and making more runs in behind. We have individual players who will play better than they did today. There are times when you know you're going to win the game and perhaps don't reach the levels like we perhaps did against Germany. "We had two very young centre backs which is a real bonus. It's in our hands because the next two teams have got to come here. We know going to Scotland will be difficult and Lithuania on the plastic will be a different test.

"We had moments where we kept pushing. It wasn't that we took out foot off the gas in the last 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game but just couldn't find that third goal.”

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana arguably made an even greater contribution than Defoe in what was an unspectacular win against an unambitious Lithuania team.

“Adam injects something,” Southgate said. “He created a really good opening just before the first goal. The game in tight areas is where his quick feet and quick brain stand out. There weren't so many opportunities for us to turn the ball over high up the pitch, but he starts that press off. I'm really impressed with his mentality and quality.”