Jake Livermore has revealed an England recall was the furthest thing from his mind after the trauma of losing his newborn child in 2015.

The West Brom midfielder was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the games with Germany and Lithuania but admitted the prospect was a “distant dream” during the darkest moments of his life.

Since his last England cap, Livermore and his partner have lost their newborn child before the 27-year-old tested positive for cocaine in May 2015 as he attempted to deal with his struggles.

The Football Association spared him a two-year ban given the unique circumstances, and that has allowed Livermore to get his career, and his life, back on track.

“I never thought I'd have the opportunity to represent my country again, the longer it goes the harder it seems to get,” Livermore said.

“I wouldn't have thought it would come, it was in my distant dreams. To be honest it wasn't overly in my thoughts, it was more just wanting to get back into club football and put a positive spin on my career, for my friends, for my family and those who stuck by me - the FA among them.

“Hopefully, I can do myself, my country and them proud. Having this opportunity to repay them in any way, shape or form is like a dream for me.

“Football always helped me very much because it was a platform for me to propel my life, really.

“I have got children now and it's something I want to be able to look back at - a football career - and show them something that they can be proud of their dad for rather than what they may read instead.”

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter went through a similar situation in December 2015 when his daughter was stillborn and Livermore revealed he spoke to the Irish midfielder about his situation.

“I think he's conducted himself brilliantly and I'm over the moon he's now out the other side,” Livermore added. “I did reach out to him and say if there was any point he needed me. We became good friends after that.

“Everyone has their own story and everyone will be opened up to different opportunities or temptations.

“It's nice to be able to help someone and give something back because when I really needed it I was fortunate to have that with the FA and my club.”