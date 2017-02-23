1/30 Wales: Leigh Halfpenny - 7 out of 10 Brilliant defensively with a last-ditch tackle wrapping up Jack Nowell on the break. 100 per cent kicking ratio, but should have been used more as Wales turned down shots at goal without reward. Getty Images

2/30 Alex Cuthbert - 5 out of 10 Poor defensively and offered nothing in attack. His one positive came in disrupting the high ball against Elliot Daly that nearly led to Dan Biggar running through to score. His negatives were fast, as his passing was poor, he stayed out on the wing instead of going searching for the ball and it was he who was beaten by Daly for the match-winning try. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Davies - 7 out of 10 A strong running game from the outside centre, who nearly produced a magical try for Wales when he erupted down the left flank only for the ball to go to floor. However, the good work was undone as it was his stray kick that failed to find touch and triggered the counter-attack for England to score the winner. Getty Images

4/30 Scott Williams - 8 out of 10 Simply brilliant in all facets of the game. He’s almost unstoppable with the ball in hand when making the hard yards, and is rarely beaten in defence even when Owen Farrell took a lovely flat crash ball against him. Came off towards the end but hardly put a foot wrong and didn’t deserve to lose. Getty Images

5/30 Liam Williams - 8 out of 10 Such a dangerous player when he’s allowed to run at defenders. He gave Nowell plenty of problems by cutting inside, and came off his wing from the blindside to take the pop pass from Rhys Webb to score before half-time. Faded in the second half slightly, but still a very good outing. AFP/Getty Images

6/30 Dan Biggar - 8 out of 10 His kicking from hand was average, but his play with ball in the hand was very good as he found ways to unlock the England defence and release the talents outside him. Nearly bagged himself a try had it not been for Jack Nowell’s pace in getting back when chasing a loose ball, and a crucial interception on his own line not only saved a potential try but also led to gaining 80 metres. Getty Images

7/30 Rhys Webb - 7 out of 10 Nearly bagged himself a try by sniping around the ruck as he so frequently does, only to ground the ball short. Made up for it by flummoxing the England defence and popping the ball up for Williams to dart through and score. Knocked on when Wales had attacking ball after Biggar’s interception and was replaced by Gareth Davies immediately afterwards. Getty Images

8/30 Rob Evans - 6 out of 10 A solid start in two equal scrums, but collapsed when needed most as England won a penalty on their own 5m with Wales sniffing a try. Getty Images

9/30 Ken Owens - 7 out of 10 Exemplary in the lineout and he carried well. Looked to take a knocked while Wales were on the attack on the England 5m line, and his loss in the lineout was felt when Scott Baldwin’s first throw as his replacements hit the lifter rather than the jumper. Getty Images

10/30 Tom Francis - 6 out of 10 Feisty battle with Joe Marler led to the two of them grappling on the floor on more than one occasion. Did little else, and apart from the collapsed scrum on the 5m he held his own in the fornt row. Getty Images

11/30 Jake Ball - 7 out of 10 Looked to take a whack on the head quite early on but shook off any ill-effects. Good work securing ball in the air. Getty Images

12/30 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Picked up a knock when Marler cleared him out of a ruck that left him in obvious pain. However, fought his way back into the game as you’d expect. Only criticism is he wasn’t so prevalent as a leader when Wales needed him. Getty Images

13/30 Sam Warburton - 8 out of 10 One crucial turnover stymied an England attack as he pounced on a ruck, and turned Hughes over from the scrum as he worked in tandem with Tipuric. Took a nasty blow when colliding with Hughes that left the two of them on the turf, and departed the Principality Stadium with stitches in his head, summing up his day. Getty Images

14/30 Justin Tipuric - 7 out of 10 Rapid off the edge of the scrum that kept Hughes in check. Given little chance to show his pace with the ball, but very solid defensively. Getty Images

15/30 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 It’s a wonder why he was taken off after 53 minutes as he constantly bludgeoned his way through the English defence. Getty Images

16/30 England: Mike Brown - 6 out of 10 Poor sliced kick flew about 10m into touch on the full to kill off an England counter attack. Was missing for Williams’s try, though his job was to make sure he had the last man out wide rather than cover the middle of the park given England were defending on their own line. Getty Images

17/30 Jack Nowell - 7 out of 10 Ran extremely hard all afternoon which displayed why Jones brought him back into the fold as opposed to the free-running Jonny May. Did the hard yards which, for a winger, is always a bonus. Struggled to cope with Liam Williams on his own but luckily had a cover defence on hand. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Joseph - 6 out of 10 Unusually quiet with the ball in hand for the second week in a row. Defensively we was left in two minds and chose the outside when Farrell and Ford were outnumbered inside him, which allowed Williams to canter through an enormous gap in the defence. Under pressure from Ben Te’o for his place. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell - 7 out of 10 Missed the target with one conversion, but steady as rock to convert the difficult touchline extras after Daly’s try. Looked to take on more responsibility running with the ball, and showed some lovely long-ranged passing even if it didn’t please his own coach. Took a borderline late hit from Moriarty which wasn’t picked up, but gave it back as he looked to try and impose himself despite his smaller size. AFP/Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly - 8 out of 10 Jones says he has the “X-factor” and he displayed it for the world to see by finishing form 30m out, running straight past the hapless Cuthbert to score. Off the radar with a long-range penalty, but that’s acceptable when you’re taking them on from more than 52m out. AFP/Getty Images

21/30 George Ford - 7 out of 10 Played well in releasing the line outside and didn’t do anything silly when moves broke down, instead choosing to take contact and recycle the ball. A very mature performance. Getty Images

22/30 Ben Youngs - 7 out of 10 On hand to snatch the ball and score after Brown went close in the opening stages, but he lacked the spark needed to create something from the base and give the Welsh defence something else to think about. Might see Danny Care take his shirt in two weeks’ time. Getty Images

23/30 Joe Marler - 7 out of 10 Coped well against Francis and left his mark on Jones in the second half. Defensively was one of the more impressive as he made a strong effort to get himself back in the line. Getty Images

24/30 Dylan Hartley - 6 out of 10 Withdrawn after 46 minutes which should be a cause for concern. Jamie George played exceptionally well in his place, and the Saracens hooker may get a full run-out against Italy. Getty Images

25/30 Dan Cole - 8 out of 10 It was his crucial intervention that won a penalty when England were camped on their own 5m line, just after Wales had turned down a routine shot at goal. Getty Images

26/30 Joe Launchbury - 9 out of 10 Man of the match and rightly so as he carried the ball a remarkable 18 times and made 20 tackles in defence, a second-row with back-row figures. Playing his way into the shirt full-time, regardless of messrs Kruis and Itoje. Getty Images

27/30 Courtney Lawes - 9 out of 10 His best showing in an England shirt for some time as he put in the big hits we’re accustomed to seeing from him and carried exceptionally well like his second-row partner. May have picked up a few knocks in the match, as he left a hobbling man. Getty Images

28/30 Maro Itoje - 7 out of 10 Another emphatic performance from the back-row who is excelling in his new role. Tried to disrupt the Welsh ball, and it was testament to how good the Welsh pack were that they kept him at bay. AFP/Getty Images

29/30 Jack Clifford - 6 out of 10 Slightly too quiet for an openside but that’s to be expected given his tender years. Deserves another run-out, though the imminent return of James Haskell may scupper that. Getty Images