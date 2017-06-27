England Under-21s suffered more penalty semi-final heartbreak against Germany after Nathan Redmond's miss sent them out of Euro 2017.

Julian Pollersbeck saved the Southampton winger's spot kick as Germany won 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

It was hard on the Young Lions who battled hard but it is Germany who will face Spain or Italy in Friday's final in Krakow.

Demarai Gray had cancelled out David Selke's opener before Tammy Abraham put England ahead for the first time just after the break in Tychy.

Felix Platte's fine header sent the game into extra time with England hanging on before penalties.

2/12 Jordan Pickford - 7 out of 10 Made several smart stops in the second-half and had to be alert to Germany's constant potshots from distance. Could not be blamed for either goal and did well in the shootout. Getty Images

3/12 Mason Holgate - 6 out of 10 Started well and looked impressive linking up with Ward-Prowse going forward, but began to struggle against the raw pace of Gnabry in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Calum Chambers - 6 out of 10 Did reasonably well in the heart of England's defence and has formed a good partnership with Mawson, although he was exposed for pace on a couple of occasions. His attacking play indirectly led to England's equaliser, too. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Alfie Mawson - 6 out of 10 Should have done better with Germany's first goal, as Selke escaped his attentions and finished confidently. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Ben Chilwell - 5 out of 10 Had a tough time down the left, where he was run ragged by Max Meyer and Jeremy Toljan. Frequently found straying out of position. Took a brilliant penalty in the shootout. AFP/Getty Images

7/12 James Ward-Prowse - 7 out of 10 A lively, combative performance in the middle of the park for the England captain. His set-piece delivery was superb and his corners caused havoc in the German defence. Getty Images

8/12 Nathan Chalobah - 7 out of 10 A good performance in the middle of the park from the powerful young midfielder, although he should have scored in the first-half with a point-blank header. Was subbed off in the second-half with an injury. Getty Images

9/12 Will Hughes - 8 out of 10 Was brilliant going forward for England. Put Abraham through with a sublime through-ball in the first-half, and assisted his goal in the second. What a signing he looks to be for Watford. PA

10/12 Demari Gray - 8 out of 10 A constant buzzing threat out wide for England. Should have opened the scoring early on but atoned for his miss with a confident finish just before half-time, to get England back onto level terms. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Lewis Baker - 7 out of 10 A versatile performance from Baker, who started up front with Abraham before dropping deeper in the second-half. Linked up with Hughes very well. AFP/Getty Images

12/12 Tammy Abraham - 7 out of 10 Spurned a good opportunity to open the scoring in the first-half but took his goal at the beginning of the second with confidence. Did well as a lone striker after England switched formation for the second 45. But boy, was his penalty attempt woeful. AFP/Getty Images

New, exciting breed of English players

It’s too early to say whether we are witnessing a golden generation of young English players; however the triumph of the U-20 side in South Korea and the impressive performance of Boothroyd’s team against this star-studded German side show that England fans have a lot of reasons to be positive.

Germany were the overwhelming favourites heading into this game, with so many technically-gifted players starring at Wolfsburg, Schalke and Bundesliga runners-up Lepizig.

But England's young players showed character, skill and even enjoyed some prolonged spells of dominance against the favourites, making the game tough for Germany and eventually taking them to penalties. England may not have won the game, but Boothroyd's team have taken some real strides forward.

Despite defeat Boothroyd’s gamble paid off

Aidy Boothroyd can adapt to a situation and shuffle the team whenever there is a need for it. Nathan Redmond's injury ahead of such an important game forced the former Watford manager into choosing Will Hughes, who had only played 51 minutes in this tournament so far.

England's Will Hughes darts past Germany's Maximilian Arnold (PA)

It could have been deemed a risky decision, but England did not lose any of their attacking capabilities and the attacking trio Demarai Gray, Tammy Abraham and Hughes worked well from the off. They created a number of opportunities that really should have translated into an early opening goal.

Hughes seemed especially uplifted by the coach’s decision and was especially active, playing some brilliant long balls and impressing with his direct running.

Killer instinct initially missing

After wasting so many good opportunities to score at the beginning of the game, England's wastefulness ultimately came back to haunt them.

England could have been three goals to the good after half an hour, but despite this it was Germany who took the lead, with Davie Selke scoring a close-range header.

If England had been more ruthless, as they were in the game against Poland when Gray scored in the first 10 minutes of the game, this tie could have been put to bed. Boothroyd's men however ultimately lacked that killer instinct.

German youth is still incredibly exciting

Eight years ago it was Mesut Oezil, Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Sami Khedira to name just a few; now it is Serge Gnabry, Maximilian Arnold, Max Meyer and David Selke.

Germany's youth system is envied the world over ( Getty )

The complete overhaul of the German youth football after the disastrous Euro 2000 tournament continues to produce cohorts of talented footballers; playing with flair, but also powerfully dominating their opponents on the pitch.

The Germans have caught up with the Spanish system, which produced a golden generation of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique. It is truly one to look up to for all other FAs the world over.

Set pieces England’s true weapon

Whenever there was a ball hung in the air or loose on the ground after a corner or a free-kick, England could sniff a goalscoring opportunity.

England really excelled over the dead ball, mostly because of James Ward-Prowse's outstanding deliveries. Both Nathaniel Chalobah, if more precise, and Abraham, if a bit more lucky, could have given England an early lead.

Demarai Gray's equaliser in the first half also capitalised on a scramble in Germany’s penalty box caused by a Ward-Prowse corner.