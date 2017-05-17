England's Under-17s reached the final of this year's Under-17 European Championships on Tuesday after beating Turkey 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Jadon Sancho scored the goals which booked Steve Cooper's side into Friday's final against Spain.

There are great hopes for several members of this Young Lions side, who now have the chance to win their country's third Under-17 title in space of seven years.



England's last title came in 2014, when a penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands saw John Peacock's side become European champions and heighten hopes of a bright future for English football.

Yet three years on from that last victory, none of those young hopefuls who started the final have made more than a handful of Premier League appearances; combined, they have appeared just 30 times in the top flight.

Those former European champions are now 19 and 20-years-old, so there is still plenty of time for them to establish themselves in senior football, but their struggles go to show that the crossover from youth success to regular top-flight minutes is a difficult one.

