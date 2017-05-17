  1. Sport
Where are England's last Under-17 European Championships winners now?

There are great hopes for several members of this current Young Lions side, but youth success does not guarantee stardom

England's 2014 Under-17 champions: where are they now?

  • 1/11 Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 0
    This season: 14 Scottish Premiership appearances on loan at Kilmarnock

  • 2/11 Jonjoe Kenny (Everton)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 1
    This season: Won Under-23s title, played 12 minutes in 1-0 defeat to Swansea City

  • 3/11 Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

    Age: 19
    Career Premier League appearances: 5
    This season: Continued recovery from Achilles injury, made three FA Cup appearances, no Premier League minutes.

  • 4/11 Taylor Moore (Bristol City)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 0
    This season: Five Championship and two EFL Cup appearances in first half of the season, 19 League One appearances on loan at Bury in second half.

  • 5/11 Tafari Moore (Arsenal)

    Age: 19
    Career Premier League appearances: 0
    This season: On loan at FC Utrecht; 1 senior appearance lasting 24 minutes, 26 appearances for Utrecht's B team.

  • 6/11 Ryan Ledson (Oxford United)

    Age: 19
    Career Premier League appearances: 0
    This season: Sold by Everton to Oxford last August; 30 appearances in centre midfield for Michael Appleton's 8th-placed side.

  • 7/11 Lewis Cook (Bournemouth)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 6
    This season: Bought from Leeds for £5.95m last summer; nine appearances, totalling 657 minutes, and one goal.

  • 8/11 Patrick Roberts (Manchester City)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 3
    This season: Loaned to Celtic; 44 appearances, including nine in the Champions League; nine goals, 17 assists and a Scottish Premiership title.

  • 9/11 Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 13
    This season: 12 senior appearances for Tottenham, totaling 454 minutes on the pitch, one goal in the EFL Cup win over Gillingham.

  • 10/11 Izzy Brown (Chelsea)

    Age: 20
    Career Premier League appearances: 2
    This season: Loaned to Rotherham for the first half of the season; loaned to promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town for the second half.

    39 appearances, eight goals and six assists across both loan spells, with Huddersfield still competing in the playoffs.

  • 11/11 Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

    Age: 19
    Career Premier League appearances: 0
    This season: Frozen out at Chelsea following a contract fall-out, likely to leave in the summer. No senior appearances.

England's Under-17s reached the final of this year's Under-17 European Championships on Tuesday after beating Turkey 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Jadon Sancho scored the goals which booked Steve Cooper's side into Friday's final against Spain.

There are great hopes for several members of this Young Lions side, who now have the chance to win their country's third Under-17 title in space of seven years.


England's last title came in 2014, when a penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands saw John Peacock's side become European champions and heighten hopes of a bright future for English football.

Yet three years on from that last victory, none of those young hopefuls who started the final have made more than a handful of Premier League appearances; combined, they have appeared just 30 times in the top flight.

Those former European champions are now 19 and 20-years-old, so there is still plenty of time for them to establish themselves in senior football, but their struggles go to show that the crossover from youth success to regular top-flight minutes is a difficult one.

Take a look at the gallery above to see how England's 2014 Under-17 champions have fared?

 

