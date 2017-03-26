Tottenham's Harry Winks eyeing senior England call-up from Gareth Southgate

Harry Winks believes a senior England call-up is within reach with Gareth Southgate in charge.

The 21-year-old remains focused on the Under-21s ahead of Monday's friendly in Denmark but can see a clear pathway to Southgate's squad.

Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 side lost 1-0 against Germany on Friday - just Winks' second cap after making his debut in France in November - as they continued their Euro 2017 build-up.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

They were without Nathan Redmond and captain James Ward-Prowse after the Southampton pair made their senior debuts in the 1-0 loss to Germany on Wednesday.

Winks is young enough to play for the Under-21s at Euro 2019 but knows a Three Lions call could come if he continues to impress.

"The manager (Boothroyd) has told us that there are opportunities there, as long as we keep performing for club and country and doing well, then the opportunity is there to take," he said.

"With someone like Gareth in charge, he likes young players and he's keen to bring us through and give us opportunities.

"You could see that the other night (in the senior game against Germany), we had a lot of young players playing and it's just down to us really, whether we perform at club level to get the call-up.

"My next step is to take it game-by-game, whether that's for the Under-21s here or for Tottenham back at home.

"I'm quite young and all I can do is perform when I'm given the opportunities, I can't read the future and I can't say I should be here or I should be there."

England continue their preparations for Euro 2017 in Randers on Monday following their narrow defeat in Germany.

But despite the loss Winks believes they can compete with the Germans at the championships in Poland in June.

Winks has firmly established himself as a member of Mauricio Pochettino's first-team squad this season (Getty)



"We've got a lot of confidence in our team, a lot of the boys have played in big matches themselves," he told thefa.com.

"The German players have a lot of experience, but so do we and we played well in parts of the game.

"Of course, it's difficult to compare the Bundesliga to the Premier League, but the quality and ability in the squad is second to none and we just didn't show that.

"But all the players here have played games within English football, some have played abroad and we have a lot of Premier League appearances between us."

