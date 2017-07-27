England have already sealed their place in the quarter final of the Women’s Euro 2017 but Mark Sampson is demanding a win against Portugal to maintain their 100% record in the group stage.

“We’re demanding that England find a way to win this match against Portugal,” said the England manager, “we’re 100% a team that is about improving and winning.”

England beat Scotland 6-0 in their first game then won 2-0 against Spain to seal a place in the quarter-final. Portugal need a win to ensure they progress but will have to rely on Scotland preventing Spain from winning.

When is it?

Friday 27 July, 7.45pm, Koning Willem II Stadion

Where can I watch it?

Channel 4 and Eurosport

It’s a big game for…

Laura Bassett made a name for herself in unfortunate circumstances when she scored an own goal in England’s loss in the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup. She is in contention to start in defence despite not playing any domestic football this year after Notts County folded before the start of the season.

Bassett is in contention to start against France ( Getty )

Player to watch…

Jodie Taylor joined Sir Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker as the only playes to score a hat-trick in a major tournament for England. She added another goal against Spain as she nears Lineker’s record number of goals in a major tournament (6) or Alan Shearer’s record of the most goals in a European tournament (5).

Taylor has been on fire for England ( Getty )

Odds…

England win: 1/5

Draw: 11/2

Portugal win: 12/1