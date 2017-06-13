French newspaper L’Equipe has published the words to God Save the Queen ahead of the country’s friendly match against England, with fans urged to sing along in an act of solidarity after the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

England hosted France just four days after 130 people were killed in the November 2015 Paris attacks, when suicide bombers struck outside the Stade de France before several mass shootings at cafes and restaurants.

In an act of solidarity, English supporters sang the French national anthem La Marseillaise, with the words displayed on giant screens around Wembley Stadium.

And now French supporters are planning to reciprocate the gesture. L’Equipe published a story in this morning’s paper urging fans to sing along, while the France midfielder Blaise Matuidi called on supporters to join in the tribute.

“If the anthem is sung, everyone should sing it,” the PSG midfielder said. “The country deserves it, especially with what has happened recently.

“It would be a pleasure. We'll also be supporting the country after what has happened.”

France vs England: Match preview







5 show all France vs England: Match preview







1/5 France in focus England bring their season to an end with Tuesday's glamour friendly against France in Paris. AFP/Getty Images

2/5 Form The Euro 2016 runners-up currently sit sixth in the FIFA world rankings - seven places better off than Gareth Southgate's side. Unlike the visitors, though, France do not sit atop of their World Cup qualification group. Sweden's shock last-gasp 2-1 win on Friday saw them usurp Didier Deschamps' men on goal difference ahead of Group A resuming at home to Holland in August. AFP/Getty Images

3/5 Manager Deschamps captained France to 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 glory during a medal-laden playing career. As a manager he led Monaco to the Champions League final, won Serie B with Juventus and oversaw Marseille's Ligue 1 triumph, before the 103-cap former midfielder took charge of his nation's fortunes in 2012. Les Bleus reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup under his watch and finished runners-up at last year's home Euros. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 Tactics Deschamps tends to select a four-man defence, switching his attack depending on the options at his disposal and the country they face. The France boss is planning widespread changes as he experiments at the Stade de France, although Hugo Lloris will start the match against England. The Tottenham shot-stopper made an uncharacteristic gaffe in the qualifying loss to Sweden, but Deschamps is sticking by the country's most capped ever goalkeeper. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 Players France boast an embarrassment of riches - so much so that Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year, is not guaranteed a starting berth. There is a sprinkling of stardust throughout the team, from Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive player, to outstanding Atletico Madrid attacker Antonio Griezmann. There is also some outrageous talents breaking through, with 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe set to make his second start on Tuesday. AFP/Getty Images

In honour of the victims of the attacks in Britain, the national anthems will be reversed, meaning God Save the Queen will follow La Marseillaise, with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium's giant screen.

France and England players will meanwhile walk out to the sound of Don't Look Back in Anger from Oasis for Tuesday's friendly at Stade de France.

The Oasis song enjoyed worldwide success when it was released in 1995. It will be played Tuesday by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, the French soccer federation said in a statement Monday.

The players will then unite for a photo. A minute's silence will then be observed before the match.

"We are very grateful to the French for offering us this tribute," England coach Gareth Southgate said.

France's players were touched by the overwhelming show of support they received from England fans when they played a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015 — just four days after the deadly attacks that swept through Paris. England fans that night sang along with the French anthem and numerous other tributes were on display.

"I was at the match and that was a very special occasion," Southgate said.

England fans paid their respects to French terror victims in November ( Getty )

Three attackers mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. Eight people were killed and dozens more injured. On May 22, a man detonated a bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

France has also been hit by attacks, notably in Paris in November 2015 and in Nice last July.

Additional reporting by Reuters.