Lukas Podolski's sensational long-range strike helped Germany beat England 1-0 in an international friendly in Dortmund.

Podolski, captaining Germany on his 130th and final international appearance, broke the deadlock with a thumping finish from distance.

Adam Lallana went closest for England before the break, hitting the post with a low strike, and Dele Alli wasted a good one-on-one chance by thumping his shot into Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen.

Here are five things we learned from Germany's narrow win:

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

Southgate gets his tactics right

Southgate's bold 3-4-2-1 formation worked well ( Getty )

On the surface, it was a bold move for Gareth Southgate to implement a brand new formation in his first match in permanent charge of England, and against such storied opposition, too. England don’t have a long history of playing three at the back, which has only just began to be adopted in the Premier League.

But in reality, it was a sensible, pragmatic decision from Southgate. Nearly half of his starting line-up play the system at club level, including the captain, Gary Cahill, and England’s best player, Dele Alli. His team looked solid in defence and the front three all interlinked well – even if Kyle Walker and Ryan Bertrand started a little too tentatively. Overall, the performance was an encouraging one despite defeat.

Podolski signs off with a bang

Podolski played in his last ever international match (AFP/ Getty )

The danger-signs had been there all evening. Podolski only had one thing on his mind throughout this match: signing off with a screamer. And twice in the first-half he had found himself with enough space to shift the ball onto his favoured left-foot only to see his long-range strikes deflected clear, first by Michael Keane, then by Gary Cahill.

But the script was simply too good to be ignored. With 20 minutes left and with the score still locked at 0-0, substitute André Schürrle nudged the ball into Podolski’s path, around 30-yards from goal. Germany’s captain required no invitation to shoot. Taking only one touch to ominously move the ball to his left, he unleashed an absolutely unstoppable strike past Joe Hart

It was Podolski’s 49th international goal on his 130th appearance for the German national side, and the fairy-tale finish he had been dreaming of.

England didn't miss Rooney

Alli is more dynamic than Rooney going forward ( Bongarts / Getty )

Germany’s captain was at the heart of their every attack in the early stages of this match; England’s was sat at home with his feet up. It was a brave decision by Southgate not to name Rooney in his squad and, on this evidence, it was the right one.

It is difficult to see where Rooney fits into a 3-4-2-1 formation. He lacks the pace of Vardy in the lone striker role, the trickery of either Alli or Lallana in attacking midfield and arguably the physicality of the likes of Jake Livermore and Eric Dier in the middle of the park.

Unfashionable players impress

Burnley's Keane impressed in the friendly (AFP/ Getty )

West Brom’s Jake Livermore and Burnley’s Michael Keane might not necessarily be the most exciting stars currently plying their trade in the Premier League, but they are solid, dependable options and both put in highly encouraging performances here.

Keane, playing in an unfamiliar system, looked confident at the back alongside Cahill and Smalling and even offered a threat going forward, twice lofting promising through-balls into the path of Dele Alli. And Livermore slotted into England’s midfield well, setting the tone with a crunching tackle within the first five minutes.

Both may have faded a little as the game went on, but ultimately the pair can be proud of their performances. And Southgate deserves significant credit for picking players on form, rather than reputation.

An unconvincing display from Hart

City exile Hart returned for England ( Getty )

When Pep Guardiola told Joe Hart he needed to be better with the ball at his feet, he probably didn’t have this in mind. Five minutes before half-time Hart was almost embarrassed by German debutant Timo Werner, taking too long on the ball from a back-pass and forced to resort to an impromptu Cruyff-turn to get himself out of trouble.

He had no chance with Podolski’s late goal but made a hash of a deflected corner in the second-half, punching the ball directly into the path of Julian Brandt. With his recent performances for Torino equally erratic, it will be interesting to see whether Southgate keeps him as his number one throughout the World Cup qualification campaign.