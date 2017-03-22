England had stumbled in on someone else’s party and the way that individual effortlessly shaped the script to his own ends certainly took the sheen off what, by most measures, was a beginning of promise for the Gareth Southgate era.

The German press contingent was in a state of agitated anticipation of Lukas Podolski’s emotional substitution when he wound back his left foot and lashed the ball into the top right hand corner of the England net. It was a measure of how the qualities Germany bring to the game offer such uncomplicated and game-changing genius.

For England, what we witnessed was something more solid: a performance of intelligence and creation which provided promise from some of the new names Southgate has turned to. This was the first defeat under his management and the first since that dread night against Iceland in Nice last June but there can be frustration at chances spurned, rather than desolation at the mountain to climb.

1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

With the caveat that the home side were operating well below their maximum intensity, Michael Keane did enough to suggest he can be a regular presence in England’s defence. He is surer in possession and complicates the game less than Manchester City’s John Stones. Jake Livermore also buzzed around the midfield in a way that few thought likely.

The puzzle lies in where Jamie Vardy fits into a team which plays on the floor. He was an isolated figure in a team whose trigger reaction was not to deliver the long ball he wants to seize upon. Harry Kane is more likely to make more out of the Southgate system.

Dele Alli was guilty of missing England's best first-half chance ( Getty )

The brave new world of Southgate included the kind of tactical risk which did for one of his more benighted predecessors. He deployed a three-man England defence for the first time since that desperate night of biblical weather in Zagreb’s Stadion Maksimir against Croatia, nine years ago, which brought down the curtain on Steve McClaren’s tenure. This gamble was compounded by the presence of Michael Keane – an England debutante who has been playing in a four-man Burnley defence all season – in the three-man unit.

The German preoccupation was the farewell being extended to Lukas Podolski, in his 130th and last international, so it always felt like a celebration rather than an examination of potential English vulnerability. There was a testimonial atmosphere, though more was the pity that the English contingent offered more of that wretched singing about ’50 German bombers’ which was a soundtrack to last summer’s European Championships.

The image of England out on the field of play was a more modern affair: a side which had the first half’s two outstanding opportunities and demonstrated the kind of confidence, awareness on the ball and ability to harry which Southgate is looking for.

Michael Keane coped admirably on his international debut ( Getty )

Though Jake Livermore began with confidence in his first international start, the creative threat came from Dele Alli, spinning into the left channel, and above all the bustling figure of Adam Lallana. It was the Liverpool player’s awareness which created the first of the first period’s opportunities when he intercepted Joshua Kimmich’s loose attempted pass to Antonio Rudiger on the half hour, raced through 35 yards and slid a shot against the right post. The decision to shoot rather than level for Jamie Vardy was the correct one, as the Leicester striker had not provided the kind of movement which might have freed him from German attention.

It was Lallana who again made the intercept which had England two-on-two in the German area four minutes before the interval. Vardy teed up Alli whose run into the box went to waste when he fired straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen: against opposition of this standard, a miss of criminal proportions.

The night belonged to Podolski , who leaves the international stage ( Getty )

When it came to building on promising beginnings, England offered no more than occasional cleverness around the edges in the second half and the outcome was not in doubt after Podolski’s 69th minute finish. More of the German wold class commodity began to emerge after that. Joe Hart was called upon to make a fine, one-handed stop when Leroy Sane hit a low, hard shot. The defence was tested more and Keane emerged as the night’s English revelation.

At the end, the stadium awaited Podolski’s lap of honour. As Germany savoured past glories, Southgate continued an assessment of how he might find some in the years ahead. There is cause for hope.

Germany (4-4-2): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Hummels, Rudiger, Hector; Brandt (Schurrle 60), Kroos, Weigl (Can 66), Sane; Werner (Muller 76), Podolski (Rudy 84).

England (3-4-2-1): Hart; Keane, Cahill, Smalling (Stones 84); Walker, Dier, Livermore (Ward-Prowse 83), Bertrand (Shaw 83); Alli (Lingard 70), Lallana (Redmond 65); Vardy (Rashford 70).

Referee: D Skomina (Slovenia)