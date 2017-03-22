Germany's Lukas Podolski made a fairytale farewell from international football, condemning Gareth Southgate to his first defeat as England manager with a stunning winner in Dortmund.
Podolski was making his 130th and final appearance for Germany and marked an emotional friendly with his 49th goal, a belter from 25 yards to seal a 1-0 win in the latest instalment of his storied fixture.
It was tough luck on England, who had controlled proceedings up to his 69th-minute strike, but Adam Lallana's solo effort against the post and a one-on-one miss from Dele Alli were as close as they came to beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
