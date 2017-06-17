Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has vowed to donate £50 to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire for every minute he plays of Spain’s Under-21 European Championship campaign.

At least 30 people lost their lives at the 24-storey council housing tower block in north Kensington in the early hours of Tuesday morning, though with as many as 76 others missing, the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

As specialist search and rescue teams attempt to make the structure safe for investigation, police believe some of those some of those killed in the flats may never be identified.

Spain kick off their U21 tournament against Macedonia on Saturday evening with Bellerin expected to start and play most of the Championships.

Spain are also among the favourites for the title and should they reach the final in Sweden, Bellerin could end up donating more than £22,500 to the victims of the disaster.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has also announced that he will make a substantial financial donation to help those affected by the fire.

Sterling was raised in north-west London, emigrating to Wembley from his birthplace of Kingston, Jamaica at the age of five.

The 22-year-old began his career at Queens Park Rangers, whose stadium, Loftus Road, is approximately a mile away from the tower block.

“This is a deep and sad situation, one that's close to my heart and hard to swallow. I would like to help in the best way I can,” Sterling told BBC Sport.

“It is only a small step, but small steps lead to big changes if we all come together. My condolences to the affected families, also the individuals who lost their homes.”