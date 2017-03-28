They were heady, historic days in the sporting history of Iceland.

A small Nordic nation of 300,000 people toppling World Cup winners and footballing lawmakers England in a major tournament doesn't happen every week. Not yet, at least.

And it would appear that those on the litter of volcanic islands scattered in the North Atlantic Ocean ensured they celebrated that famous win.

For nine months on from that 2-1 victory on the French riviera, local newspaper Visir reports a record-breaking amount of births in Iceland.

Iceland's players celebrate their historic win over England ( Getty )

Indeed, the weekend of March 25-26 saw the highest-ever amount of epidurals administered to patients in Icelandic hospitals - for those unfamiliar, that is a painkilling injection into the spinal cord, common during childbirth.

How many of those newborns will be named after the Euro 2016 heroes is, as yet, unknown.