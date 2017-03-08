To mark International Women's Day players from one of Brazil’s top-flight football clubs will wear statistics on the back of their shirts that highlight the challenges Brazilian women face on a daily basis in the country.

Cruzeiro football club, which plays in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, are using the numbering of their players to raise awareness about the violence, hardships and inequality women endure in Brazil.

The side will don the shirts in their clash against Murici on Wednesday.

Talking about the scheme, Cruzeiro president Gilvan de Pinho Tavares said: “Cruzeiro Esporte Clube has participated in several campaigns against any type of prejudice.

"In the 21st century, it is not tolerable to see women suffer acts of violence and discrimination. With this action, we join all who combat inequalities against people of sex.

“This is one of the social roles that big fan clubs need to be developing website.”

The statistics printed on the back of the players’ shirts include:

Every two hours one woman dies

7 out of 10 unemployed are women

3 out of 10 kissed without consent

every 11 minutes one is hit

only 12 per cent are MPs

25 per cent have post-natal depression

27 per cent live with their abuser

women salaries are 30 per cent lower

35 per cent have suffered abuse on public transport

70 per cent of those starving in the world are women

The initiative has been organised in conjunction with the NGO AzMina, which fights for female empowerment in Brazil.

Cruzeiro is one of Brazil’s most successful clubs having produced a long line of international players including former striker Ronaldo. They are currently coached by former Brazil manager Mano Menezes.