England will be without Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson for Gareth Southgate’s first game in permanent charge against Germany next week and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania four days later.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three matches, including Sunday’s win over Burnley, with a foot injury, and will definitely not be able to join Southgate’s squad, club manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed. “No chance,” Klopp said.

“The break hopefully is two weeks, we hope that will bring him back but he cannot train, cannot play against City. It makes sense he is doing the rehab. Hopefully he can run in the 2nd week of the international break.”

Henderson’s absence leaves Southgate with a question over who will captain the side if Wayne Rooney – who has started one game in six weeks at Manchester United – does not make England’s starting XI. Chelsea’s Gary Cahill is likely to deputise if Rooney does not make the starting line-up.