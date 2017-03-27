Louis van Gaal could return to football with the Netherlands open to working with the former Manchester United manager again.

The Dutchman impressed in his second spell in charge of the national team taking control following the nightmare Euro 2012 campaign and guided them to third place at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

He went on to take over at United with mixed results but following the sacking of Danny Blind as manager this weekend the KNVB are looking into options for the role of technical director with Van Gaal one of them.

"For the profile we're looking for we have a technical director, but we will also look for many other experts," football director Jean Paul Decossaux told De Telegraaf.

"We hope to come to an agreement with a new coach, but it will not be done in a week. Ahead of the games in June seems to be reasonable.

"That list should include all kinds of names - a foreign coach is an option.

"Ronald Koeman is undoubtedly capable, but I know he is under contract with a club.

"Tomorrow, Dutch football may move forward."