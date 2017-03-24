Retiring German forward Lukas Podolski thinks England have a much brighter future now that they have abandoned playing ‘like a rugby’ team.

The 31-year-old forward, who marked his 130th and final Germany appearance with a stunning winner against England on Wednesday, says he is already impressed with the improvement the nation have made under new manager Gareth Southgate.

Under Southgate, England experimented with a three-man defence for the first time since 2006 and England played well, despite eventually losing to the departing Podolski’s long-range strike.

Germany 1 England 0 player ratings







22 show all Germany 1 England 0 player ratings









































1/22 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 6 out of 10 Rash when coming out to challenge Vardy early on, but stood firm to block Alli’s decent chance towards the end of the first half.

2/22 Joshua Kimmich – 7 out of 10 One of the few young German players to have a decent evening and potentially sent a message to Carlo Ancelotti, who has not offered him much playing time this season.

3/22 Mats Hummels – 7 out of 10 Germany’s best all-round performer, rarely looked troubled by England’s attacking talents.

4/22 Antonio Rudiger – 6 out of 10 A solid display, if unspectacular. Did well on the rare occasions when England went aerial.

5/22 Jonas Hector – 7 out of 10 Impressed after taking his time to grow into the game. His link-up play with Sane in the second-half was at the root of all England’s problems.

6/22 Julian Weigl – 5 out of 10 The main culprit in Germany’s surprising struggle to who Hauled off for Liverpool’s Emre Can midway through the second half.

7/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor when it came to the simple stuff, misplaced several passes when not under pressure. Struggled to win his battle against the lesser light of Livermore.

8/22 Leroy Sane – 6 out of 10 Did not crackle like we know he can from his recent Manchester City form, but another who improved as the evening went on. Perhaps should’ve doubled Germany’s lead.

9/22 Julian Brandt – 4 out of 10 Another player reportedly attracting Premier League interest, he did not show why here. Switched for Andre Schurrle.

10/22 Lukas Podolski – 6 out of 10 The equivalent of a testimonial for the veteran and you could tell from his first-half performance. Then came Der Hammer, as Germany’s support calls his left peg. A stunning winner.

11/22 Timo Werner – 4 out of 10 The RB Leipzig frontman, a reported target for Liverpool, failed to translate his exciting form at club level to the international stage. Disappointing, but it was only his debut.

12/22 Joe Hart – 7 out of 10 Could do little for Podolski’s goal, but did well shortly after to deny Sane with an excellent stop down low to his left.

13/22 Gary Cahill – 4 out of 10 Lucky not to concede a penalty for needlessly leaning into a cross in the first-half and could have done better to stop Podolski’s screamer.

14/22 Michael Keane – 6 out of 10 Asked to play in a back three on his debut after excelling in a rigid four at Turf Moor all season, but coped admirably. One lapse in concentration was almost punished by Sane.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 An indifferent night from the centre-half. Unlike Cahill, he was rarely called into question, but still did not convince.

16/22 Kyle Walker – 6 out of 10 Showed why he will be integral to Southgate’s England in his forays down the right flank, but only did so in glimpses. Hector and Sane began to cause him problems has the game went on.

17/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 A lucky boy not to be severely punished for a late, robust tackle on Weigl. That aside, he helped to stifle Germany’s midfield.

18/22 Jake Livermore – 7 out of 10 Not everyone’s idea of a no 7, but combined well with Dier in the centre of the park to disrupt Germany’s passing, particularly in the first half.

19/22 Ryan Bertrand – 6 out of 10 Not as threatening as Walker was in moments, but defensively solid and frustrated Brandt in the first-half. Schurrle gave him a few more problems after the break.

20/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 England’s main creative outlet, but also found himself on the end of several chances. Should have opened the scoring with the first-half’s best chance but hit it straight at Ter Stegen.

21/22 Adam Lallana – 7 out of 10 Came close to scoring in his fourth straight England appearance, but thwacked the post after an impressive burst forward.

22/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Aggrieved to have not won a penalty early on, but you could tell he was looking for it. Too deep at times too, despite Germany’s defensive line offering him space in behind.

“They have a good team and a good manager,” Podolski said. “Before they played with like a rugby style, now they have good guys, good characters - they were physical but they play more football now.

“When they go to a tournament they are always nervous, they always play too much under pressure [but] I will be watching England at the [2018] World Cup.”

Podolski has also said that he thinks Wayne Rooney deserves a warm Wembley send off when his England days come to an end, similar to the one he received at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night.

Podolski officially retired from Germany duty after Euro 2016 but was summoned back for a final lap of honour in Wednesday's Three Lions friendly, obliging his adoring public with a brilliant 25-yard winner on his 130th appearance.

Podolski was given a rapturous send off at the Westfalenstadion ( Bongarts / Getty )

At 31, Rooney is the same age as Podolski and his international career is also winding down after 119 caps and a record 53 goals. He revealed plans to call it a day after next year's World Cup but since Southgate took over as manager, he has found not just his captaincy but also his claims to a place in the squad under scrutiny and neither are now guaranteed.

Southgate did not select him for the Germany game, or Sunday's qualifier in Lithuania, revealing his lack of playing time at Manchester United, and competition from younger legs, were the reasons rather than injury.

Whether England would offer, or Rooney accept, the kind of emotional farewell the German Football Association handed out in Dortmund is hypothetical at present but Podolski is convinced the Manchester United man would warrant such a gesture.

Podolski hopes Rooney will also be given a suitable tribute ( Getty )

"Of course, I hope so, because he is one of the greatest in England," he said.

"I don't know if it's traditional in England to give someone a farewell game, but when I am England boss or the president I will say 'Wayne, next week you've got a game!"

"My last game, against a good team in a very nice stadium, I scored a goal and it was 1-0. It's like a movie. Of course, it was the perfect end."

Gareth Southgate pays tribute after Westminster terror attack

Southgate did not address Rooney's position directly but did ponder the possible value of an occasion such as the one in honour of Podolski."I think people recognise those who have made 100 caps, we have always given presentations for that, and people acknowledge the contribution they've made," he said.

"What we haven't done, which maybe some other countries do, is evenings like this. I played in a game in Portugal where Luis Figo had a similar thing, but you can't always predict when the end is coming for people."

The Galatasaray striker, who is heading to play in Japan at the end of the campaign, also shared a chuckle when relaying a light-hearted exchange with England's Joe Hart following his goal.

Asked what the goalkeeper had said to him, Podolski revealed: "F***ing brilliant shot!"