Italy coach Giampiero Ventura opens door to Mario Balotelli return

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura has said he is open to the possibility of Mario Balotelli's recall to the national team.

The forward, who has enjoyed a resurgence this season after underwhelming spells at Liverpool and Milan, has been frozen out of the Italian set up since the 2014 World Cup.

"As a footballer I never doubted him, his qualities are indisputable," Ventura told Italia Uno. "Those before me have questioned him for his behaviour [not his ability]."

Balotelli was left out of the Italy squad for their qualifiers against Spain and Macedonia in October despite a strong start to the season with Ligue 1 high-flyers Nice.

He admitted at the time he probably wasn't quite ready for a recall, telling Sky Sport Italia: "I've missed it for some time, but it's been deserved.

"I hope to return very soon, but only at my best. To me, it's better to have skipped this match. I want to be at my best for the upcoming games."

Since that international break, the 26-year-old has continued his strong run of form in France, scoring eight goals in 10 league games, further boosting calls for his inclusion.

And Ventura, who took over from Antonio Conte after Euro 2016, has now confirmed the player is in his plans.

"I will go to see some of Mario’s games, and I will speak to him," he added. "But he has to solve his problems... It is a shame, all this lost talent."