Michail Antonio withdraws from the England squad because of hamstring injury

England manager Gareth Southgate’s attacking options ahead of a challenging trip to Germany this week have been further reduced after West Ham United’s Michail Antonio withdrew from the squad on Sunday night.

Though Southgate could take comfort that none of the England contingent playing for Manchester City and Liverpool in their Premier League match was injured, an England debut had been expected for Antonio, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-2 defeat by Leicester City. The player will be deeply disappointed to withdraw.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the Hammers' game, but manager Slaven Bilic revealed after the game that he was a doubt for the squad – who fly out to Dortmund on Tuesday, with a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania to follow at Wembley on Sunday.

Southgate is already without Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and Wayne Rooney, though the new permanent manager is not going to add a further player to his ranks, as he has picked a larger squad than has been customary for England.

Leicester City’s in-form Jamie Vardy - who scored his side’s third goal at West Ham - and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford both seem likely to get an opportunity in the two England games which are Southgate’s first as permanent manager.