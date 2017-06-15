An Argentinian footballer has admitted to stabbing his opponents with a needle during a cup match in which his side pulled off a memorable giant-killing.

Federico Allende, of fourth tier Pacifico, now faces the sack after telling a local radio station all about his dirty tricks.

"We are devastated," said Pacifico president Hector Moncada.

"This incident has tarnished the team's good work. I will expel him from the club."

Pacifico won the match 3-2 against Primera Division side Estudiantes.

Moncada's statement followed an earlier interview on Vorterix Radio in which a triumphant Allende explained Pacifico had wanted to play a physical game.

"We know that top division players don't like contact, they don't like if we waste time or if we play dirty," the defender said.

This video shows footage from the match with audio from Allende's radio interview:

Por estas declaraciones luego del partido con #Estudiantes, Federico Allende defensor de #Pacífico sería echado del club. ¿Qué opinas? pic.twitter.com/2dkw8Aw0w1 — LaLeyDelEx (@leydelexok) June 14, 2017

"So that was the way to do it. Football is like that. Football is for the clever."

Allende hid the needles in his shinpads before removing them to target forward Juan Otero and his teammates.

"I kept piercing the Estudiantes strikers with a needle," Allende added.

"I completely nullified Otero. He must hate me."

Otero explained that he notified the referee about Allende but to no avail.

"Allende poked me four times, that is why I would distance myself from him. It was like a sewing needle that he had," the Colombian forward said.

"I told [teammate] Javi Toledo to be careful. Thankfully, he didn't do much damage.

"I would walk away and tell the referee to pay attention.

"I told the linesman and he just laughed.

" I was angry that they thought it was a lie."