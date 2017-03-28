Paul Ince sparks outrage after calling ITV presenter 'darling' while arguing football is about 'wrong decisions'

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince left viewers outraged in the wake of Spain’s 2-0 victory over France after labelling ITV4 presenter Jacqui Oatley “darling” while arguing 'football is all about wrong decisions'.

Speaking after Wednesday’s international friendly, in which video-technology was put to use to disallow Antonie Griezmann’s 47th-minute header before overturning Gerard Deulofeu’s ‘offside’ goal later in the game, Ince sought to argue against the introduction of a video assistant to football.

In a heated discussion with Oatley, the 49-year-old insisted that “getting decisions right takes the emotion out of the game" and suggested that "football is all about right and wrong decisions".

The use of video-technology brought play to a halt in two separate incidents at the Stade de France on Wednesday night, with the referee taking up to 30 seconds on each occasion before coming to the right decision.

But despite proving a success on the night, Ince appeared reluctant to embrace such technology.

As his debate with Oatley drew on, and his arguments became weaker, the former England international resorted to calling Oatley “darling”.

“We'll have another chat [about video-technology] in five years' time darling," he said.

Oately laughed off Ince’s comments, before adding: “I look forward to that.”

The French were involved in the first international that used a video referee technology in their friendly with Italy last year.

As with tonight’s fixture, the technology proved a success on that occasion too. Following a Djibril Sidibe challenge on Daniele De Rossi, the video assistant was used to solve a potential red card decision.