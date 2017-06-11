Roberto Carlos has "vehemently' denied accusations in Germany that he used illegal stimulants around the time of Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph.

The former Real Madrid left-back was named in a documentary aired by German broadcaster ARD, which claimed that the World Cup winner was named in a dossier given by Brazil's anti-doping agency to the national prosecutor's office in 2015.

The documentary also showed the alleged doctor, Julio Cesar Alves, claiming to have treated Roberto Carlos for 15 years and told his patients how to avoid testing positive.

It is not clear if the doctor knew he was being recorded.

"I vehemently repudiate the irresponsible accusations made by the German network ARD and reaffirm that I never used any artifice that gave me an advantage over my colleagues," the former full-back said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"All my career I have fought for fairness and above all loyalty," the former Palmeiras, Corinthians and Fenerbahce left-back said.

"The lying accusations against me are completely against the way I think. In a career spanning more than 20 years I never tested positive for any substance that would modify my performance."

The Brazilian Football Confederation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the issue.

The defender, who now holds an official ambassadorial role at Real Madrid, won La Liga four times and the Champions League on three occasions with the Spanish club, as well as lifting titles in Brazil and Turkey.