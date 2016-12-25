Sam Allardyce is confident he is "a better man" after his short-lived spell as England boss.

The 62-year-old is back in management with Crystal Palace and aiming to keep the lowly Eagles in the Premier League after being appointed two days before Christmas.

Allardyce stood down from his dream England role in September, just 67 days after taking up the job, following comments made in conversation with undercover newspaper reporters.

He led the Three Lions in just one match, in Slovakia on September 4, as an Adam Lallana goal deep into injury-time secured a 1-0 victory in the opening World Cup qualifier.

Now Allardyce has a challenge of a different nature on his hands, as he aims to revive a Palace side who have experienced a largely miserable year, aside from a run to May's FA Cup final.

That challenge starts at Watford on Boxing Day.

Allardyce feels scarred by his England experience, and said: "Yes, there's no doubt about that. It was a black, dark moment and one I wish had never happened in my life. But I can't dwell on the past, I'm not a past man. I'm 'what can I do in the future?'.

"I did achieve the goal, the ultimate goal, the ultimate dream - even though it wasn't long enough.

"I did achieve it, you can't take that away from me.

"Other circumstances, not the football side of it, meant the FA let me go, I have to accept that and move on.

1/21 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/21 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/21 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/21 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/21 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/21 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/21 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/21 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/21 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/21 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/21 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/21 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/21 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/21 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/21 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/21 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/21 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/21 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

19/21 July 2016 Allardyce is named England manager on a two-year deal, claiming he has reached "the pinnacle" of English football. Getty

20/21 September 2016 Sam Allardyce resigns as England manager following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph that captured him advising fake Far East investors how to get around FA regulations. Getty

21/21 December 2016 Allardyce returns to football two months after his departure from England, replacing Alan Pardew as manager of Crystal Palace. Twitter/@CPFC

"I know I'm the same man - I'm probably a better man for the experience. In adversity you've got to become stronger, and you've got to make sure you don't make those sorts of mistakes again. You learn from it.

"You have to look at yourself and move on."

Allardyce was surprised a Premier League offer came along as soon as it did.

Alan Pardew was sacked by the Selhurst Park club on Thursday and Allardyce was announced as his replacement the following day.

The Eagles sit one point above the relegation zone having won just once in their last 11 matches, however Allardyce has built a reputation as a man to tackle such trying situations.

"I didn't think anything would come up until the new year," Allardyce told Sky Sports News.

Crystal Palace appoint Sam Allardyce as new manager

"But it's come up and I'm ready for it, I'm looking forward to getting stuck into it.

"Everybody sees me as this being what I'm good at on my past track record, and hopefully I can deliver again."

He has given up a family holiday overseas, but had no second thoughts when Palace came calling.

Allardyce masterminded a survival escape at Sunderland last season (Getty)

Allardyce added: "If I didn't feel right I wouldn't have taken the position.

"I've upset the missus again because we were supposed to be going to Dubai, so that tells you I'm right.

"We should have been going for New Year but she's as always supported me in taking this job.

"They'll still be going and I'll be here working away trying to turn Palace around as quick as I can."

Allardyce has been tasked with retaining Palace's top-flight status (Getty)

Allardyce has never been relegated while at the helm of a Premier League club and his achievement of keeping Sunderland up last term was followed by his brief England assignment.

A range of controversial comments in the newspaper sting, including references to his England predecessor Roy Hodgson as 'Woy' and Allardyce's thoughts on third-party player ownership rules, meant it was a short-lived stint.

Gareth Southgate, a former Palace player, took over as interim England manager for four matches and was appointed as Allardyce's full-time successor on November 30 when he signed a four-year contract.

