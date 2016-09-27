The Football Association is within its rights to sack England manager Sam Allardyce for his comments to undercover journalists, despite telling them that he would need his employers’ approval before undertaking a £400,000 contract for with an overseas firm looking to sell football players.

FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn are thought to be giving very serious consideration to dismissing Allardyce, who left his home in Bolton, Greater Manchester, at 7am on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with them at Wembley.

Allardyce is understood to be arguing that his comments were not of a corrupt nature and that he accepts he was wrong to say it was possible to “get around” third party ownership of players – despite the practice being forbidden under FA regulations.

But if the 61-year-old is found to have “fundamentally undermined the trust and confidence” between himself and the governing body, he can be summarily dismissed, according to employment law experts. Encouraging or condoning a breach of the FA’s third party ownership rules - as Allardyce has done - would be enough to damage his employment relationship irreparably, in the eyes of the law. The FA is therefore within its rights to dismiss him summarily for gross misconduct without any notice payment.

“By way of analogy, if a senior banker was caught discussing circumventing money laundering regulations, it would be expected that such an employee would be instantly dismissed,” said Joseph Bryan, a pupil barrister at the Littleton chambers.

The legal opinion is that Allardyce has helped his own cause in the investigation launched by the FA by stating that any work he carries out for the Asian commercial entity the journalists claimed to represent would have to be cleared by his bosses.

Also in his favour, said Mr Bryan, were his categorical statement that ‘bungs’ are no longer tolerated in football. When these were raised, he put a restaurant napkin over his head and told the individual who mentioned them he was “stupid.”

But the key issue was Allardyce’s response to the question of third party ownership of players – ironically raised by his own agent Mark Curtis, rather than the journalists. “It's not a problem," Allardyce replied, naming agents he said "have been doing it for years".

Sam Allardyce career in pictures







18 show all Sam Allardyce career in pictures

































1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

Mr Bryan said: “To be caught on camera discussing circumventing FA/FIFA Regulations on third-party ownership as England manager – with the obvious reputational and leadership responsibilities that position brings – may be viewed as an error, if not a gross error, of judgment. At the very least, Allardyce would expect to receive a formal disciplinary warning for his conduct but, based on the published facts, summary dismissal may be within the range of ‘reasonable’ responses available to the FA – the legal test in employment law.”

Allardyce has also damaged his relationship with many of the key individuals he must work with as England manager, having criticised FA president the Duke of Cambridge, ridiculed Prince Harry, his predecessor Roy Hodgson and Hodgson’s former England assistant Gary Neville.

He also has repair work to do with clubs having said that they cannot prevent him calling up their players. "When they finish the game on Sunday I'm in control of the players. Not them,” he was recorded as saying. So if I want to call them up, I'll call them up, whether they say I can or I can't. I'll call them up anyway. I don't give a s--- about what you say."

But Mr Bryan said that the question of whether these comments are enough for the FA to fire him would depend on whether there was a clause in his contract covering such conduct. That contractual detail is not been made known publicly, so it is unclear whether the comments, whilst embarrassing, can hurt him.