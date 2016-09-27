Sam Allardyce's position at the England helm is under scrutiny as the Football Association awaits further details of secretly-filmed conversations which appear to show the recently-appointed manager making a variety of controversial comments to undercover reporters.

An embarrassing Euro 2016 exit at the last-16 juncture to Iceland led to Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff's immediate departure, with Allardyce announced as successor in July.

However, just 67 days after being appointed, the 61-year-old's role is in question after the Daily Telegraph's investigations team secretly filmed him.

Press Association Sport understands the FA has asked the newspaper for the full facts and is awaiting a response. The governing body will assess the situation on Tuesday and see where to go next.

Allardyce was recorded during a 10-month investigation that the newspaper claims "separately unearthed widespread evidence of bribery and corruption in British football".

The Telegraph's video appears to show the England manager telling a fictitious businessesman how to circumvent FA third-party ownership laws and negotiate a £400,000 deal to address investors in a Far East firm.

He was captured appearing to tell reporters that it was "not a problem" getting around FA rules which stop third parties "owning" football players' economic rights.

The controversial practice was banned by the FA in 2008 over concerns it compromised the integrity of the game, as the third party could profit whenever a player was sold.

When asked about the rules, Allardyce was filmed on a hidden camera apparently saying: "It's not a problem."

1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

He added an unnamed group had been "doing it for years" and "you can still get around it", suggesting they employ the player's agents to compensate for the fact they are no longer allowed to profit from each transfer directly.

He added: "You get a percentage of the player's agent's fee that the agent pays to you, the company, because he's done that new deal at the club again or they sell him on, and you're not getting a part of the transfer fee any more, because you can't do that.

"But, you get - because of the size of the contracts now, the contract will be worth 30, 40million, at 10 per cent and you've done a deal with the agent where you're getting five per cent of the agent's fee, which is massive for doing about two hours' work."

The meeting with reporters also saw Allardyce appear to be filmed questioning predecessor Hodgson's decision at Euro 2016, at times calling him "Woy" - a word used in a headline in 2012 that the FA called "unacceptable" and relating to Hodgson's rhotacism.

On his employers, the FA, the video seems to show the England boss saying: "They're all about making money aren't they? You know the FA's the richest football association in the world?"

He qualified that by saying the governing body is not the richest as "they stupidly spent £870million on Wembley, so they are still paying that debt off".

Sam Allardyce delivers instructions during England's win in Slovakia (Getty)

Allardyce called Prince Harry a "very naughty boy" and complained that the Duke of Cambridge, the FA president, did not turn up to last week's Euro 2020 launch.

The England manager is also reported to have been filmed discussing the gambling habits of the country's current or former senior internationals, the chances of players lining up for England and Hodgson's assistant Gary Neville.

Allardyce, who led Sunderland to Premier League survival last season, was appointed England manager on July 22 after what the FA called a "comprehensive and structured process".

His England reign got off to a winning start earlier this month with a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Slovakia. Further qualifiers follow at home to Malta on October 8 and in Slovakia three days later.

PA.