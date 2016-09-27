Gareth Southgate was thrown into the role of interim England manager on Tuesday night as the country’s qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup was throw into chaos by the dismissal of Sam Allardyce after just 67 days.

Southgate, who declared only 23 days ago that managing England “wasn’t something I think I’ve got the experience for,” will be in charge for the imminent qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia, as well as the Scotland qualifier and friendly against Spain in mid-November. That gives the Football Association until the home tie against Slovenia on March 26 to find 61-year-old Allardyce’s successor.

Allardyce – whose departure makes him England’s shortest-serving manager - left the position by mutual consent after being secretly filmed by Daily Telegraph journalists discussing how to ‘get around’ the organisation’s rules prohibiting the third-party ownership of players. The FA hierarchy were furious at the damage caused to the organisation’s reputation. Allardyce’s attempts to defend himself – declaring in an emergency Wembley meeting on Tuesday morning that he had not engaged in corrupt conduct and would apologise for mocking his predecessor Roy Hodgson – were not enough to satisfy an organisation which wants to project a modern, transparent image.

A statement by the governing body read: “This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football. The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.”

The FA had earmarked Southgate as a possible interim manager this summer after England’s catastrophic early departure from Euro 2016. But he surprised the governing body by immediately discounting himself.

He reflected earlier this month: “I'm pretty clear on what I'm comfortable with but also I know to take that role wasn't something I think I’ve got the experience for. I think it's one of the ultimate jobs and you want every skill set possible when you go into it. Sam obviously has years and years of experience.”£

1/18 February 1989 Allardyce joins West Ham as a player-coach under Brian Talbot before leaving for Limerick as player-manager. Getty

2/18 January 1997 After stints at Preston North End and Blackpool, Allardyce took over at Notts County where he won the old Division Three title. Getty

3/18 October 1999 Allardyce remained with Notts County until mid-October 1999, when he left to take charge of Bolton Wanderers. Getty

4/18 October 1999 Allardyce returns to Botlon, whom he turned out for during his playing career, after Colin Todd's departure. Getty

5/18 May 2001 After suffering defeat in the 1999/2000 play-off final, Allardyce leads Bolton to the Premier League by winning the 2000/01 play-off final against Preston. Getty

6/18 May 2002 Allardyce keeps Bolton up on the final day of the season. Getty

7/18 February 2004 Bolton suffer a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the League Cup final by Middlesbrough. Getty

8/18 May 2005 Allardyce leads Bolton to a club-record sixth-place finish in the Premier League to qualify for the 2005/06 Uefa Cup. Getty

9/18 April 2007 After eight years with Botlon, Allardyce resigns with the club in fifth position, with a move to another Premier League club on the horizon. Getty

10/18 May 2007 After seeing a move to Manchester City collapse, Allardyce was named Newcastle manager as Mike Ashley completed his takeover of the club. Getty

11/18 January 2008 Allardyce lasts less than eight months as he is sacked after failing to beat Wigan and Derby. Getty

12/18 December 2008 Big Sam isn't out of the game long as he returns to management later that year to take charge of Blackburn Rovers. Getty

13/18 December 2010 Two years into his reign at Ewood Park, Allardyce is sacked following the takeover by Venky's Getty

14/18 June 2011 Following West Ham's relegation in 2011, Allardyce is identified as the man who can get them back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Getty

15/18 May 2012 Allardyce wins the Championship play-off final for a second time to gain promotion to the top flight. Getty

16/18 May 2015 After West Ham fail to extend his contract, Allardyce says goodbye to the fans on the final day of the season. He's later replaced by Slaven Bilic. Getty

17/18 October 2015 Allardyce replaces Dick Advocaat at Sunderland with the Black Cats 19th in the table and his task to keep them in the Premier League. Getty

18/18 May 2016 Allardyce keeps Sunderland up with a game to spare, ultimately relegating their closest rivals and his former club Newcastle in the process. Getty

But the FA have nowhere else to turn as they return to what had been a tortuous selection process with very few viable candidates, once Arsene Wenger had made it clear early in the search for Hodgson’s replacement that he wasn’t interested. USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann and Steve Bruce, now out of work, were both approached last time.

Though Allardyce will have some supporters who feel he has strictly speaking done no wrong, many will applaud the FA for taking firm and rapid action after details came to light of two meetings between Allardyce, his representatives Mark Curtis and Scott McGarvey and undercover journalists purporting to be from a Far East company seeking involvement in football transfers.

There was widespread repugnance at the idea of the manager who was earning £3m a year plus bonuses touting himself for a further £400,000 role. But his comments also effectively torched his relationship with many of the key individuals he must work with as England manager. He criticised FA president the Duke of Cambridge, before ridiculing Prince Harry, his predecessor Roy Hodgson and Hodgson’s former England assistant Gary Neville. He also boasted that clubs could not prevent him calling up their players.

Southgate will take charge of England's next four games (Getty)



With Sunderland struggling at the foot of the Premier League table, with one point form six games under David Moyes, there will be suitors who do not consider Allardyce unemployable. But i=he is thought to have found the rigours of the Premier League tiring before taking his “dream job” with England, and may now feel that it is the end for him. Alternatively, he has always expressed an interest in working on the continent.

Allardyce said in a statement on Tuesday night: “It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome. Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment. ”

"However, due to the serious nature of his actions, The FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly but The FA's priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football.

"The manager of the England men's senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.

"Gareth Southgate will take charge of the men's senior team for the next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain whilst The FA begins its search for the new England manager. The FA wishes Sam well in the future."