Gordon Strachan has handed first Scotland call-ups to Celtic's Stuart Armstrong, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Fulham's Tom Cairney.

The trio are included in a 30-man squad for the upcoming friendly against Canada and the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

There is a recall for Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who has impressed while on loan at Cardiff.

Celtic captain Scott Brown, who reversed his decision to retire from international football last year, is also included.

However, there is no place for the likes of Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean of Aberdeen.

Full squad:

Gordon (Celtic), Marshall (Hull), McGregor (Cardiff on loan from Hull; Berra (Ipswich), Mulgrew (Blackburn) Hanley (Newcastle), R Martin (Norwich), Wallace (Rangers); Tierney (Celtic), Robertson (Hull); Anya (Derby), Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Brown (Celtic), Armstrong (Celtic), Burke (Leipzig), D Fletcher (West Brom), Forrest (Celtic), Cairney (Fulham), Fraser (Bournemouth), McArthur (Crystal Palace), McGinn (Hibernian), Morrison (West Brom), Phillips (West Brom) Ritchie (Newcastle); Snodgrass (West Ham); S Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Griffiths (Celtic), Naismith (Norwich), C Martin (Fulham on loan from Derby) Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Middlesbrough).

PA