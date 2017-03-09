Steven Gerrard could join the England coaching set-up, combining it with his role at Liverpool, and has already had exploratory talks with senior FA figures, The Independent can reveal.

The 36-year-old took the first steps in his managerial career in January, joining his boyhood club as a youth coach in a move he described as "completing the circle."

But Gerrard is also looking for international experience and has already been in discussions with the Football Association's technical director, Dan Ashworth, over how he could fit in with Gareth Southgate's set-up or, perhaps, with age-group sides.

While the role is likely to start out as a more informal arrangement, there is a desire within the FA to incorporate some of its 'Golden Generation' into the coaching staff going forward.

Gerrard, a former England captain and veteran of over 114 international caps, would be a coup for the FA and remains a popular figure among young players.