  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. International

Liverpool teenager named in Wales World Cup qualifier squad with Gareth Bale to end England interest

17-year-old Ben Woodburn became the Reds' youngest-ever scorer this season

Click to follow
The Independent Football
ben-woodburn.jpg
Woodburn has played seven times for the senior team this season Getty

Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn has been included in Chris Coleman’s Wales squad to face the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifier – making him ineligible for England if he plays.

The 17-year-old forward joins the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey in the 23-man squad for the Group D encounter next Friday night after breaking into the Liverpool team earlier in the season.

Woodburn made his seventh first-team appearance during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend and will become the third youngest player to ever represent his country after Liverpool teammate Harry Wilson, who was 16 when he was capped against Belgium for years ago, and Bale himself.

Where were Wales' Euro 2016 players four years ago?

Where were Wales' Euro 2016 players four years ago?

  • 1/23 Wayne Hennessey

    Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League

  • 2/23 Owain Fon Williams

    Tranmere Rovers, League One

  • 3/23 Danny Ward

    Liverpool under-19s

  • 4/23 Neil Taylor

    Swansea City, Premier League

  • 5/23 Chris Gunter

    Nottingham Forest, Championship

  • 6/23 Ben Davies

    Swansea City, Premier League

  • 7/23 James Chester

    Hull City, Championship

  • 8/23 Ashley Williams

    Swansea City, Premier League

  • 9/23 Jazz Richards

    Swansea City, Premier League

  • 10/23 James Collins

    Aston Villa, Premier League

  • 11/23 Joe Allen

    Swansea City, Premier League

  • 12/23 Andy King

    Leicester City, Championship

  • 13/23 Aaron Ramsey

    Arsenal, Premier League

  • 14/23 David Edwards

    Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League

  • 15/23 Joe Ledley

    Celtic, Scottish Premiership

  • 16/23 David Cotterill

    Barnsley, Championship

  • 17/23 Jonathan Williams

    Crystal Palace, Championship

  • 18/23 David Vaughan

    Sunderland, Premier League

  • 19/23 Hal Robson-Kanu

    Reading, Championship

  • 20/23 Gareth Bale

    Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League

  • 21/23 George Williams

    Milton Keynes Dons, League One

  • 22/23 Sam Vokes

    Brighton & Hove Albion, Championship

  • 23/23 Simon Church

    Reading, Championship

The call-up is particularly significant give that Woodburn was born in Nottingham, making him eligible to play for England, despite growing up in Chester.

Woodburn has been part of the Wales set-up since he was 13 and has represented the country and under-16, under-18 and under-19 level after qualifying through his Welsh grandfather.

He has already made history for the Res this season when he scored in the EFL Cup against Leeds to become the Reds’ youngest goalscorer – beating Michael Owen’s record.

At the squad announcement, Coleman said: “He’s earned this, he’s done very well. He’s done enough and earned his place with us.”

Bale is back involved with Wales after recovering from ankle surgery following his injury playing for Real Madrid at the end of last year, while Ramsey, who has also struggled with injuries of late, is also included.

real-madrid.jpg
Gareth Bale was sent off for Real Madrid recently (Getty)

On Bale, the Wales head coach said: “He’s fit. He’s in good form. He looked good in training. I’m looking forward to getting him back.”

However, Jonny Williams has failed to prove his fitness in time after a shoulder operation, with Emyr Huws and Simon Church also missing through injury.

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists are third in Group D after four games – four points behind leaders Republic of Ireland – and the importance of winning the game has not been lost on Coleman.

  • Read more

Woodburn writes his name in Liverpool's record books

“This is one of the biggest games in this campaign,” he said. “This is not a time to experiment. Everyone has earned their place.”

Comments