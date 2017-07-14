Vivianne Miedema, the Dutch striker Arsenal signed this summer from Bayern Munich, will this weekend launch the Women’s European Championships when the hosts take on Norway in Utrecht’s Galgenwaard stadium on Sunday. Watching closely will be the players of England and Scotland, who are based in the city ahead of their meeting here on Wednesday.

Injury-hit Scotland, who are making their tournament debut, would settle for avoiding defeat to the Auld Enemy and escaping the group, but England have designs on the main prize. Mark Sampson’s team surpassed expectations when coming third at the 2015 World Cup, but a favourable draw means they should be looking to at least make the final this time. If they each top their groups England will avoid joint-favourites Germany and France until then.

First, though, the Lionesses need to win a group that also includes dark horses Spain, and Portugal. England, as usual under Sampson, have prepared meticulously, making full use of the FA’s financial support to hold training camps in Valencia and St George’s Park and play friendlies in Switzerland and Denmark. Both matches were won, further fuelling belief in an experienced and tight-knit squad.

Scotland are making their tournament debut ( Getty )

Nineteen of the 23 were in Canada two years ago and Sampson said: “We are the most experienced team in our group by far. Lots of lessons have been learned from 2015. When you get so close sometimes you realise how far you still have to go, so we’ve discussed what we have to do to close that gap. One thing about this team is its capacity to evolve. We keep asking ourselves, what do we need to do to be the best in the world? Then draw up a plan to try and achieve that.”

Sampson likes to rotate players and formations, but whichever team he fields is likely to be built around treble winners Manchester City and mainly supplemented by players from Arsenal and Chelsea. Two notable exceptions will be Toni Duggan, who has just left City for Barcelona, and Laura Bassett, who has been without a club since Notts County folded in April.

While Duggan is England’s only overseas-based player, Scotland’s squad is drawn from seven countries with only eight playing north of the border, mostly for Glasgow City. The others include Liverpool’s Caroline Weir and Manchester City’s Jane Ross. However, Arsenal’s Kim Little, the Scots’ only world-class player, is injured as are club team-mate Emma Mitchell and Manchester City’s Jen Beattie. The trio have more than 250 caps and 75 goals between them and will be missed.

“England-Scotland at a major tournament. It is a great game to start with,“ said Sampson, who himself is Welsh, though hardly neutral. “This will be the most open tournament ever,” he added. “I look at all the groups and it is hard to pick the 1-2 qualifiers. France and Germany are the main threats, but there are eight-ten teams that will feel they have a chance and you could not have said that before. We are in that bracket. We are not the favourites, but we feel we are competitive. We will look to be at our best, and when we are not, to hang in there to get a result.”

The French are in fine form, but have a habit of choking at tournaments. The opposite applies to Germany, winners of the last six Euros, but they have lost half a team to retirement and injury since winning Olympic gold in Rio. Alternative winners include the Dutch, Norway, Sweden, Spain - and England.

With the games broadcast by Channel Four much rides on the British performances. "This competition is so important to sell the game to young girls,” said Anna Signeul, Scotland’s Swedish coach. “We’ve got a very tough draw, and to get England first is really tough, but to drum up interest around the game it couldn’t have been better.”

“There is a relentless quest to put women’s football on the map and raise the profile,” said Sampson. “Our girls can’t be the ones picking the kids up from school, taking them to training, washing the kit, but they are good role models. We will be doing our best to get more young girls wanting to play football.”