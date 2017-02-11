Championship round-up: Aleksandar Mitrovic strikes to keep Newcastle top

Aleksandar Mitrovic's first-half goal helped Newcastle maintain their place at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 victory at Wolves.

Second-placed Brighton had briefly taken their place at the summit after a 4-1 win over Burton earlier on Saturday but Mitrovic's close-range effort on 44 minutes was enough for the Magpies.

Rafael Benitez's promotion-chasing side are now unbeaten in five league games and are seven points clear of third-placed Huddersfield.

Brighton knew a win would heap the pressure on Newcastle and they got the perfect start at the Amex Stadium against Burton.

Hemed celebrates his eighth league goal of the season ( Getty Images)

Tomer Hemed grabbed his eighth league goal of the season on 12 minutes and the Seagulls doubled their lead just after half-time through Sam Baldock.

Hemed added a 57th-minute penalty and Glenn Murray wrapped up the victory late on after Michael Kightly netted a consolation for Burton.

Huddersfield kept up their hunt for promotion with a 2-1 win away at QPR.

Wagner watched his side win 2-1 away at QPR ( Getty Images)

Izzy Brown struck on 26 minutes and Nahki Wells added a second for the Terriers 10 minutes later.

Luke Freeman gave QPR hope with a goal on the hour mark but Huddersfield held on to leapfrog Reading, who drew 0-0 away at Barnsley.

Fifth-placed Leeds lost ground on their promotion rivals after being beaten 2-0 at home by Cardiff.

Sean Morrison opened the scoring and Kenneth Zohore added a second for the Bluebirds on 71 minutes.

Leeds midfielder Liam Bridcutt was sent off four minutes from time for a second bookable offence as Garry Monk's side lost for the second game in succession.

Former England international Bent spearheaded Fulham's comeback against Bristol ( Getty Images)

Darren Bent scored twice as Derby rallied from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with struggling Bristol City.

The Robins were 3-0 ahead after just 38 minutes, with Tammy Abraham's double following Matty Taylor's first goal since his move from Bristol Rovers.

Bent reduced the deficit for the Rams just after the break and Tom Ince added a second for the hosts before the former England striker secured a point with a penalty on 81 minutes.

Blackburn failed to take full advantage of Bristol City's slip-up but Rovers did pick up a late 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Rotherham.

Jon Taylor scored Rotherham's first goal in five Championship games just after the break but Stephen Kelly's own goal four minutes from time leaves Blackburn just two points behind 21st-placed Burton.

Neeskens Kebano scored a last-gasp winner for Fulham as they beat lowly Wigan 3-2 at Craven Cottage.

Floyd Ayite gave Fulham the lead midway through the first half before Scott Malone's own goal on 32 minutes and Michael Jacobs' strike in first-half added time turned the game on its head.

Denis Odoi levelled things up for Fulham on 71 minutes but Kebano's goal in added time leaves Latics five points adrift of safety.

Former Tottenham player Pritchard scored a brace against Forest ( Getty Images)

Alex Pritchard scored twice as Norwich hammered 10-man Nottingham Forest 5-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries flew out of the traps and were 3-0 ahead after just 18 minutes as Jonny Howson, Josh Murphy and Wes Hoolahan all struck.

Pritchard scored twice for the hosts after the break while Forest, who had Eric Lichaj sent off for a second bookable offence, saw Ross McCormack net a consolation.

Elsewhere, Aiden McGeady's double helped Preston to a 4-2 win over Brentford while Emyr Huws scored a late goal to give Ipswich a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.