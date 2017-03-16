Ex-England footballer Adam Johnson has lost his appeal challenge against a conviction for sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

Johnson, who was playing for Premier League side Sunderland at the time, was jailed for six years in March of last year after being found guilty of sexually touching and grooming a 15-year-old fan.

The 29-year-old was refused a bid to appeal against his conviction and sentence in July but launched a second appeal towards the end of last year, when the judgement to allow it was reversed.

However, a panel of three judges who heard the appeal turned down Johnson’s latest bid.

The trial concluded in March of last year ( Nigel Roddis / Getty Images)

He admitted to grooming the girl and one charge of sexual activity before his trial at Bradford Crown Court last year, with jurors also finding him guilty of sexual touching, but not guilty on a charge relating to another sexual act.

Johnson engaged in sexual activity with the fan in his Range Rover whilst knowing she was under 16 years old after grooming her via social media apps.

At the time, Judge Jonathan Rose told the former footballer he had abused his position of trust and caused his victim “severe psychological harm.”