Pep Guardiola’s men still have work to do, but Manchester City's conquest of English women’s football is complete. This comprehensive victory over Birmingham City at Wembley ensured they hold all three domestic trophies, and it will take a good team to prise them away.

Such is Manchester City’s supremacy manager Nick Cushing was able to omit a quartet of leading internationals and still brush aside a Birmingham team that finished fourth in last season’s Women’s Super League.

There was a goal for imported loanee superstar Carli Lloyd, to go with the brace she scored here when the United States won gold in the 2012 Olympics. There were goals for PFA Player of the Year Lucy Bronze and England team-mates Izzy Christiansen and Jill Scott.

For Birmingham there was only the consolation of a fine strike by Charlie Wellings, and of being being watched by the biggest crowd yet to attend a final, 35,271 despite the absence ofd a London club.

The two managers watch on ( Getty )

The underdogs did not help themselves by refusing to recognise their status. Coach Marc Skinner’s selection was bold bordering on reckless. Rather than pack the midfield he played an attacking trident.

On Wembley’s open acres a back three was also a risk against a team with Manchester City’s attacking width. In the event Birmingham, though starting confidently, were often overrun.

Cushing sprang a surprise by omitting Scottish internationals Jane Ross and Jennifer Beattie, Sweden’s Kosovare Asllani, and Toni Duggan, scorer of a hat-trick at Bristol in midweek.

His team, nevertheless, featured seven current England internationals, plus World Player of the Year Lloyd. The American was deployed in central attack, in front of an attack-minded four-woman midfield with Keiria Walsh anchoring behind them.

Lloyd got herself on the scoresheet with a fine header ( Getty )

The midlanders began brightly, confidently moving the ball around and being first to threaten when Freda Ayisi tested Karen Bardsley from range. The champions, however, began to pen them back and soon broke through.

Megan Campbell flighted in a free-kick which Bronze, with typical bravery, met first to glance past Ann-Katrin Berger.

Less than a quarter-hour later they were three-up and cruising. First Bronze, outstanding as usual at full-back (providing food for thought for England manager Mark Sampson, who prefers her in a central role), broke down the right and squared.

Christiansen, arriving late, crisply drove the cross into the roof of the net. Berger then denied Melissa Lawley but the resulting corner was worked back to Campbell whose deep, teasing cross was headed in at the far post by Lloyd.

Scott scored a superb fourth goal for City ( Getty )

There was no coming back for Birmingham, but to their credit they did not fold. Indeed, having kept Manchester City at bay until the hour mark they threatened themselves when Ellen White stretched Bardsley from 25 yards.

Their resilience was rewarded when Ellie Brazil’s persistence enabed Wellings to lash home. But the three-goal margin was soon restored.

Duggan, on as sub, found Scott who tricked by Kerys Harrop before thumping in. Already holders of the WSL title and Continental Tyres (League) Cup Manchester City now have the full set having gone from the parks to the pinnacle in five short, heady years.