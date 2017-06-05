The former Newcastle United player Cheick Tioté has died aged 30.

Tioté collapsed during a training session with the Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises on Monday. He was subsequently rushed to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tioté's agent Emanuele Palladino confirmed the death of his client in a short statement and asked for the privacy of the player’s family to be respected.

Tiote was a first-team regular for Newcastle for several seasons ( Getty )

"It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises," he said in a short statement.

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time."

"We ask for all your prayers."

Newcastle confirmed Tioté's death in a subsequent statement which said the club was "devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing" of the player.

Sporting deaths in 2017







13 show all Sporting deaths in 2017























1/13 Cheick Tioté, 30 Former Newcastle United professional footballer (21 June 1986 - 5 June 2017) Getty

2/13 Nicky Hayden, 35 World Superbike Championship rider and former MotoGP world champion (30 July 1981 - 22 May 2017) Getty

3/13 Frantisek Rajtoral, 31 Former Czech Republic international footballer (12 March 1986 - 23 April 2017) Getty

4/13 Ugo Ehiogu, 44 Former England international defender (3 November 1972 - 21 April 2017) Getty

5/13 Aaron Hernandez, 27 American football tight end (November 6 1989 – April 19 2017) Getty

6/13 Matthew Tapunuu 'Rosey' Anoaʻi, 47 Samoan professional wrestler (April 7 1970 – April 17 2017) Getty

7/13 Amilcar Henriquez, 33 Panamanian international footballer (August 2 1983 – April 15 2017) AFP

8/13 Mike Hall, 35 British ultra-distance cyclist (4 June 1981 – 31 March 2017) PA

9/13 Ronnie Moran, 83 Former Liverpool football captain and coach (28 February 1934 - 22 March 2017) Getty

10/13 John Surtees, 83 Former F1 and motorbike world champion (11 February 1934-10 March 2017) Getty

11/13 Dan Vickerman, 37 Former Australia international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

12/13 Joost van der Westhuizen, 45 Former South Africa international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

13/13 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, 77 Former England international women's cricketer (11 June 1939 – 18 January 2017) Getty

Tioté began his career for the Ivorian minor league side FC Bibo. He later moved to Anderlecht as a teenager, before moving to FC Twente in 2008.

Newcastle signed the player from the Eredivisie side for a fee in the region of £3.5m in August 2010. He would go on to spend six seasons playing in the Premier League with Newcastle, playing for the club over 150 times.

In February 2017, he departed for Chinese second-flight side Beijing Enterprises for an undisclosed fee.

Tioté represented his country 52 times and played at both the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups.

Tioté was a regular for the Ivory Coast ( Getty )

A number of figures from the world of football offered their condolences to Tioté's family on social media.

His former Newcastle team-mate Demba Ba was one of the first to react to the tragic news, writing:

😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

Another former team-mate, the retired goalkeeper Stephen Harper, wrote: “Gutted to hear the awful news about my former teammate Cheik Tiotétoday. Thoughts with his friends and family.”

Stan Collymore commented: “Awful news about Cheick Tioté, sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who played with Tioté at Anderlecht, added: “I am speechless and so incredibly sad. Cheick Tioté was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had. Rest in piece brother.”