Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls have been criticised after appearing to mock Frank Lampard, who announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Lampard spent the final years with Red Bulls’ rivals New York City FC, after a long and successful career in English football with Chelsea and a brief stint at Manchester City.

The 38-year-old’s achievements were roundly celebrated across social media after he revealed that he was hanging up his boots, with many of his peers and former clubs paying tribute.

New York Red Bulls, however, chose to post an animated gif of Lampard being nutmegged by Mike Grella during a 7-0 defeat of their New York rivals last May.

The gif was carried with a message simply reading “bye”, and was widely condemned as “classless” by other Twitter users.

Lampard’s career was recognised by other clubs, including ones he did not represent during his 19 years as a player.

Barcelona, who Lampard faced on 11 separate occasions during his career, tweeted: “Football is filled not only with rivalries, but also with indelible memories. Thanks, Frank Lampard, for your contributions to the game.”



​Lampard made a clean sweep of club trophies during his time at Chelsea, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League.

The former England international ended his spell at Stamford Bridge as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 211 goals for the west London club from midfield.