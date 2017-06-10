Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid forward, has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, the children, a boy and girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday.

SIC, the Portuguese TV channel, reported: "Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world."

Ronaldo, his family and Gestifute, the player's representatives, are yet to comment on the reports, which were circulated by Portuguese newspapers and websites on Friday.

In March, The Sun claimed that Ronaldo was to become the father of two twin boys, born to a surrogate mother on the west coast of the United States.

Ronaldo is already a father to one son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is now six years old. The announcement of the child's birth in July 2010 was made via Ronaldo's official social media channels and took the world by surprise.

The 32-year-old, who inspired Madrid to Champions League glory in Cardiff last weekend, is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model.

The Independent has approached Ronaldo's representatives for comment.