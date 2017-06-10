  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. News & Comment

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward 'becomes father to surrogate twins'

The 32-year-old has reportedly become the father to a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo

Click to follow
The Independent Football
cristiano-ronaldo.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid to victory in the Champions League final in Cardiff Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid forward, has reportedly become the father of surrogate twins.

According to reports in the Portuguese media, the children, a boy and girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday.

SIC, the Portuguese TV channel, reported: "Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world."

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI

Real Madrid's greatest-ever XI

  • 1/11 Iker Casillas

    Getty

  • 2/11 Chendo

    Getty

  • 3/11 Fernando Hierro

    Getty

  • 4/11 Sergio Ramos

    Getty

  • 5/11 Roberto Carlos

    Getty

  • 6/11 Pirri

    Nationaal Archief Fotocollectie Anefo

  • 7/11 Zinedine Zidane

    Getty

  • 8/11 Cristiano Ronaldo

    Getty

  • 9/11 Francisco Gento

    Getty

  • 10/11 Raul

    Getty

  • 11/11 Alfredo di Stefano

    Getty

Ronaldo, his family and Gestifute, the player's representatives, are yet to comment on the reports, which were circulated by Portuguese newspapers and websites on Friday.

In March, The Sun claimed that Ronaldo was to become the father of two twin boys, born to a surrogate mother on the west coast of the United States.

 

Ronaldo is already a father to one son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is now six years old. The announcement of the child's birth in July 2010 was made via Ronaldo's official social media channels and took the world by surprise.

The 32-year-old, who inspired Madrid to Champions League glory in Cardiff last weekend, is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model.

The Independent has approached Ronaldo's representatives for comment.

Comments