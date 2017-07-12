  1. Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo has yacht boarded and inspected by customs officers

Spanish magazine Hola exclusively published pictures of the 31-year-old's boat being boarded by the agents

Cristiano Ronaldo is renting the yacht while in Formentera for a vacation Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his yacht boarded and inspected by customs officers while on holiday in the Balearic Islands.

The Portuguese superstar - whose club future has been in doubt for much of the summer after he felt that Real Madrid hadn't sufficiently backed him in the face of tax fraud charges - was sailing with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and a group of family and friends including his mother, Dolores.

Spanish magazine Hola, who exclusively published pictures of the 31-year-old's boat being boarded by the agents, claim Ronaldo was "surprised" by the inspection but was assured that it was a regulation check made solely to verify the vessel's paperwork.

Ronaldo is renting the yacht while in Formentera for a vacation after Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign ended with semi-final defeat to Chile.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner won La Liga and the Champions League last season as Real Madrid continued to grow under Zinedine Zidane. 

