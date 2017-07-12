Cristiano Ronaldo has yacht boarded and inspected by customs officers

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his yacht boarded and inspected by customs officers while on holiday in the Balearic Islands.

The Portuguese superstar - whose club future has been in doubt for much of the summer after he felt that Real Madrid hadn't sufficiently backed him in the face of tax fraud charges - was sailing with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and a group of family and friends including his mother, Dolores.

Spanish magazine Hola, who exclusively published pictures of the 31-year-old's boat being boarded by the agents, claim Ronaldo was "surprised" by the inspection but was assured that it was a regulation check made solely to verify the vessel's paperwork.

Ronaldo is renting the yacht while in Formentera for a vacation after Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign ended with semi-final defeat to Chile.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner won La Liga and the Champions League last season as Real Madrid continued to grow under Zinedine Zidane.