Diego Maradona has announced that he is to 'initiate legal actions' against Konami, the makers of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer video game series.

The former Argentina international, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all-time, is unhappy at the use of his likeness in the latest instalment of the series PES 2017.

Despite ending his playing career in 1997, Maradona is included as a ‘legend’ in one of the game’s modes, alongside the likes of Ronaldinho, Hristo Stoichkov and Gary Lineker.

Maradona’s avatar features his iconic shaggy black hair and, unlike in previous versions of the popular PES series, uses his correct surname rather than a similar alternative.

On Thursday, Maradona wrote on his official Facebook page: “I heard yesterday that the Japanese company Konami uses my image for its game PES 2017.

“Unfortunately, my lawyer Matias Morla will initiate the corresponding legal actions. I hope this is not another scam...”

Unlike its rival series Fifa, PES features predominantly unlicensed teams with alternative names such as ‘Man Red’ (Manchester United) and ‘Yorkshire Orange’ (Hull City).

PES 2017 includes a licensed version of Barcelona, one of Maradona’s former clubs, as well as fully-licensed Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund teams.