Northumbria Police have charged former Newcastle United football coach George Ormond with 29 counts of historical sexual offences between 1973 and 1998.

Ormond, 61, of Newton Abbot, Devon, will face 27 counts of indecent assault, one charge of indecency with a child and one charge of buggery, against 17 complainants, with the former youth coach due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 9 June.

The charges relate to an investigation into “non-recent child sexual abuse in the sporting community”, Northumbria Police added.

A Crown Prosecution Statement [CPS] confirmed that all 17 complainants are male, and that the allegations took place between 1973 and 1998 while Ormond was working in football in the north-east region.

The statement read: “In April the CPS received a file from Northumbria Police relating to allegations of non-recent sexual abuse. Following consideration of the file, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, charges have been authorised against former football coach George Ormond in relation to 29 counts.”

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said: “We have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year.

“Our specially trained officers have been supporting those who have taken the hugely brave step of speaking to us.”

Assistant Chief Constable Best added: “Our investigations are continuing and we urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us.”